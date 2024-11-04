Rivian Gives Away up to $3,000 Discount for Gas, Hybrid Car Owners, No Need to Trade-In

Rivian introduced a new offer leveraging up to a $3,000 discount when buying their electric vehicles to gas-powered or hybrid car owners, and what has changed now is it will not require a trade-in. Yes, this will be unlike its previous trade-in program which needs users to leave behind their selected old cars to get the discounts and roll away in a new electric vehicle from the company.

Despite this program allowing buyers to get the new electric vehicles from the company, they will not force them to give up their ICE-powered cars, but hopefully, convince them of the zero-emissions drive.

Rivian's All-Electric Upgrade Offers Up to $3,000 Discount

Rivian introduced its latest "All-Electric Upgrade" program which is offering up to $3,000 discount for eligible cars when they buy an electric vehicle from the Irvine, California-based company. According to Rivian, users will not be forced to give up their ICE-powered cars or hybrid vehicles to the company, and they only need to show a "proof of ownership or lease" to avail of the discount.

This option will appear after a customer places their order for a new Rivian electric vehicle, and users only have until December 31 of this year to apply for the program where they will be evaluated.

Rivian then noted that trade-in is "not required," and is exclusive to the United States or Canada regions only. Moreover, users can only opt for the 2025 R1S, Rivian R1T Dual Large, Dual Max, or R1T Tri Max models, with the company noting that Dual Standard EVs are not part of the program.

No Trade-In Required for Rivian's New Program

As stated by the company, it will not require users to swap their ICE-powered or hybrid cars with the company, but Rivian revealed that this trade-in option is available for those who want to leave behind their old rides. This would then be under the other trade-in program by Rivian that offers up to a $5,000 discount for buyers looking for a new electric car under Rivian's lineup.

EV Subsidies, Tax Incentives

The United States is one of the leading adopters of the electrification program in the world, and in this shift to clean energy, governments and manufacturers have been giving a form of incentives for the public to make the switch. Apart from the US tax incentives, car companies like BMW are giving an additional discount for new possible customers who have other EVs and are making the switch.

On the other hand, there is Polestar's $10,000 Clean Vehicle Incentive that not only offers it for customers who will buy their electric vehicles but also for those who are only leasing their EVs. For lease contracts, customers are given as much as a $120 discount per month on their long-term rentals, and they are given an additional $2,050 reduction at signing, effectively making it cheaper for customers.

Trade-ins are one form of incentive, as while users are turning over their used ICE-powered cars or hybrid ones, they get massive discounts when buying a new electric vehicle, as well as making their rides environment-friendly. Rivian is now doubling down on its incentives for customers who are going electric, as they only need to show proof of ownership regarding ICE vehicles under the All-Electric Program, and they may get up to $3,000 off and drive a new electric car.