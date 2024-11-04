Windows 11 24H2 Update Removes Xbox Gamepad Keyboard Feature After Bugs Plagued It

One of the most anticipated features from the Windows 11 24H2 update that is rolling out in a few weeks has been pulled out by the company, and this is the famed 'Gamepad keyboard' feature for controllers. This was made especially for Xbox controllers but is also available for other devices in the future, especially for handhelds, and will allow for easier typing despite not using the usual peripherals.

It was revealed that the reason behind this feature getting removed was because of bugs that affected what it has to offer, but it was not exactly identified what specific functions were causing the problems.

Windows 11's Gamepad Keyboard Plagued by Bugs

One of the most prolific leakers behind tech developments, PhantomOfEarth, shared that Microsoft has removed the 'Gamepad keyboard' layout from the latest preview update of Windows 11's 24H2. Apart from this, users who have been able to see this in the previous version are now discovering that it is being disabled on their computers after installing the said updates.

Microsoft has also removed the mention of this specific feature on their release notes, and because of this issue, the features will also be delayed on the regular release version, but there are still no exact release dates for it.

It was then noted by another source, Neowin, that Microsoft confirmed via its Beta channel preview build that it has disabled the Gamepad keyboard feature, as well as its on-screen keyboard display on Windows 11.

That being said, Microsoft promised that the Gamepad keyboard feature will still come in future updates. The company, however, did not detail what exactly is causing the issues on this renowned feature.

Gamepad Keyboard Feature is Highly Regarded

The feature was first revealed to users in September 2024 as a preview among users before Microsoft rolled it out as part of the Windows 11 24H2 only last week, particularly on its October release. Gamepad keyboard was revealed to offer an on-screen keyboard display, as well as use the controller's functions to select letters to form texts or phrases, with shortcuts and other features made available for all.

It was made for the Xbox, but it was also meant for other controllers to enjoy, especially with the abundance of handheld gaming consoles featuring the Windows operating system.

Windows 11's Latest Features

Microsoft brought significant features on Windows 11 this year which offered massive experiences for users, focusing on the different aspects of the company's computer OS for different types of users. Earlier this year, Microsoft boosted more of the productivity experiences for Windows 11, including Virtual Workspaces, Focus Sessions, Clipboard upgrades, and more.

However, one of the biggest features of Microsoft for Windows 11 was the suite of artificial intelligence features that the company introduced, with the likes of AI Recall making its way to the computer experience. Copilot played a massive role in upgrading the Windows experience, centering on its GPT LLM use and generative features made more available for users.

The integration of Xbox in Windows 11 experiences has been one of the top highlights that make Microsoft's computer OS a renowned gaming platform that connects console experiences to the PC. However, one iconic feature is yet to make its official debut, with the Gamepad keyboard set to be delayed for the time being.