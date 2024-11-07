SpaceX Claims Starship Flight 6 to Launch This Nov. 18—Same Trajectory, New Mods

In around two weeks, SpaceX will be back on Starbase, Boca Chica, TX to commence its test flight for the Starship program that will fulfill its 'Flight 6' that has been long anticipated by the public. SpaceX is planning to launch its Stainless Steel spacecraft bound for Mars yet again, and the company is still in its testing phase for the rocket for the time being, looking to dot all the i's and cross all its t's.

This will follow the Starship program's historical success during its fifth test flight last October, with the company looking to follow up its renowned test with another feat that will help propel its development for practical use.

SpaceX Starship Flight 6 is Possibly Coming This Nov. 18

SpaceX shared a new update on the upcoming Starship Flight 6, with the company claiming that its next launch of the gigantic rocket will possibly take place by Monday, November 18. This gives the company under two weeks for its preparations before the launch sequence starts, looking to proceed with another feat for the Stainless Steel rocket after its outstanding triumphs.

The Musk-owned space company is now inviting the public to witness the test flight once again via an X live stream, and this will follow its flawless fifth test flight that ended on a significant note in the space industry.

Starship to Use the Same Trajectory, But With New Mods

It was revealed by SpaceX that it will be using the same flight trajectory of the previous Flight 5 for the upcoming mission, as this was also the way to immediately proceed with their further testing, with the FAA giving its green light for a similar launch profile.

However, it was revealed by SpaceX that while it will be the same trajectory, there are several hardware modifications like new heatshield experiments, as well as software changes including maneuvering for the Ship's reentry and its splashdown on the Indian Ocean.

Elon Musk's Prized SpaceX Starship Rocket

Elon Musk has long touted that the Starship is the world's most powerful rocket, claiming that it is capable of multiple flights thanks to its reusability traits, as well as its powerful components that can take humans to deep space. Initially, the company planned to hold its fifth test flight in November after it was grounded by the US Federal Aviation Authority's safety concerns behind the rocket.

However, SpaceX was given an earlier launch license by the FAA which led to the company proceeding with Flight 5 which turned out to be one of the biggest successes of the Musk-owned space company, marking a new milestone for Starship. It was during this flight that SpaceX was able to catch the Super Heavy using Mechazilla's "chopsticks" on its first try and managing to have the second-stage Starship land on its target splashdown.

There is no rest for the wicked as SpaceX made a stellar move by bringing Super heavy over to Starbase for its pre-launch tests, signifying its plans for the next flight test to take place shortly. Initially, it was rumored that SpaceX will proceed with Flight 6 towards the end of October, but the company has other dates in mind, and now, it has confirmed that the upcoming Starship test flight is slated for November 18, with new spectacles to be performed by the rocket.