Space Force's 'Chappie' Robot Dog Can Detect Nuclear, Chemical Weapons; Developed by US Airman

The Buckley Space Force Base over in Colorado has a new technology at the facility that is roaming around on all fours, and this is because it is a new robot dog called Chappie which is more advanced than what it appears to be. This is because this robot dog can detect nuclear and chemical weapons when patrolling specific locations, making it one of the most advanced machines in the US military.

What is even more iconic with this green robot dog is that it was not made from a multi-million dollar deal by the Pentagon to a robotics company, as it was developed and made by a US Airman.

Space Force's New Robot Dog, Chappie, Can Detect CBRN

The US Space Force shared a new press release that details their latest advancement in the field of robotics thanks to an Airman who developed a new robot dog that can detect hazardous materials and weapons. This new quadruped machine is called 'Chappie,' and it can detect chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) materials that may be present in the area.

Chappie is one of the two quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles (QUGV) from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) that was modified to focus on CBRN field operations, offering the troops a massive technological advancement.

The robot dog uses the available detector technologies of the US Space Force which makes it a unique machine from other systems available. Moreover, Chappie was developed thanks to the Department of Air Force's AFWERX innovation arm.

US Airman Developed Chappie From the Ground Up

What makes the robot dog more significant is that it was developed by the US Air Force's very own Airman, Master Sergeant Dominic Garcia, who through the AFWERX, received a $1.24 million grant to develop a remote CBRN sensing technology.

Master Sgt. Garcia revealed that he drew inspiration to develop Chappie during his deployment in Syria where they were tasked to locate and destroy ISIS-made chemical weapons, hoping to have a safer and more efficient way to do so.

Robot Developments in the US Military

Advancements in safety and security are as important as having the latest weapons for the US military, and the country's defense has since welcomed the use of advanced technologies, including machines. Two years ago, the US Space Force introduced its robot dog program focusing on the military's quadruped unmanned ground vehicles to guard Cape Canaveral and be on the lookout for any threats.

Moreover, it was also previously considered by the US military to create an army of robots as its renowned weapon to the growing threats of the country's rival, the East Asian superpower, China. One of the main benefits of this focus is to protect the troops from facing danger on the frontlines and utilize technology to their advantage, but also to counter the risks present in the world.

Among the most used machines in the military are robot dogs as they are significantly advanced and can learn custom tricks that would serve the US forces best in their tasks to protect their country and the public. Airman Master Sgt. Garcia transformed the ordinary robot dog into a deterrent that can protect Space Force and the country from the presence of CBRN materials, with Chappie now in service.