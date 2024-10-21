Amphibious Honey Badger Robot Dog Can Tread Land and Water, Built for Rescue Missions

A new robot dog has been announced by a Polish company, MAB Robotics, but this is not your ordinary best friend as it is an amphibious machine that can tread the land and water surfaces in one unique package. The company already has special applications for the new robot dog called 'Honey Badger,' and its new quadruped machine can perform in different environments without the need to modify.

There are multiple scenarios where the Honey Badger can bring its capabilities into action, but one of the most impressive features of the robot dog is its underwater capabilities, where it is effective and reliable.

Amphibious Robot Dog is Made for Land and Water

In the latest update from MAB Robotics' chief technology officer and co-founder, Jakub Bartoszek (via LinkedIn), the team brought significant improvements to the Honey Badger robot which is now capable of traversing underwater terrain. The test video shared by the company's co-founder showed off the Honey Badger's newfound capabilities in a controlled environment.

Furthermore, Bartoszek revealed that the robot dog saw developments in its locomotion systems which further its capabilities to do above-land or underwater feats, for future applications.

MAB Robotics' robot dog has been in development since 2016 and the company has worked on pushing its boundaries and capabilities for almost a decade now, focusing on quadruped, legged robotics.

MAB Robotics' Honey Badger for Rescue Missions

The latest development from MAB Robotics is already at its Honey Badger version 4.0 which unveiled its underwater capabilities that may be applied to rescue missions or operations that extend more of humans' reach in aquatic ventures.

According to the co-founder, Honey Badger has the potential to work on "inspection and maintenance services in flooded areas," and they could deploy their robot dogs to perform necessary actions to help these places struggling with the problem.

The Honey Badger can be controlled through an optic fiber or 5G umbilical cable, featuring its capabilities to go underground by as much as 100 meters, carry payloads as much as two kilograms operate in 0°C to 40°C temperatures, equipped with cameras, sensors, and LiDAR, and move at 2.2 miles/hour (top speed).

Robot Dogs and Their Purposes in the Industry

Humanoid robots may be what gets more focus in the current robotics industry, but there are massive developments in the form of robot dogs which bring more purpose with their quadruped stance and capabilities. EPFL's CREATE team previously developed a robot dog that can run inspired by real canines, and they could do so autonomously thanks to its motor control feats.

Apart from offering assistance to plants or farms, as well as being a regular work horse for humans in different scenarios, robot dogs have since evolved as machines meant to help people complete tasks and bring efficiency. State University of New York's Binghamton University researchers have developed a new robot dog that can double as a machine for blind people, helping guide them the way.

Despite being quadruped and do not have hands like humans, robot dogs offer significant capabilities in performing tasks and doing so diligently based on controls or commands that will help fulfill their needs. From saving wildlife to offering COVID-19 safety guidelines, robot dogs are now getting more responsibilities in helping humans, and MAB Robotics' Honey Badger is looking promising for future rescue efforts.