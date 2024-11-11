Sony PS5 to No Longer Offers Free PS VR Camera Adapter, But Here's How to Get One Now

The freebie that Sony offered gamers four years ago will soon be no longer available for users, with its latest announcement saying that the free adapters for the PS VR's PlayStation Camera for the PS5 will soon be discontinued. This hardware was offered to users as a way to still access the original PlayStation VR on the latest gaming device, but Sony said that it is now time to retire the program.

For users who have yet to secure their free adapters, there is still a chance to snag one before the deadline elapses or its stocks run out, with this being the last opportunity to avoid paying for the connector.

Sony to No Longer Offer Free PS VR Camera Adapters for PS5

The latest update on Sony's support page for the original PlayStation Camera page confirmed that the company will no longer offer a free adapter that allows the device to be used on the PlayStation 5. Sony previously gave users a free adapter that would connect the older PS VR to the current generation console, offering gamers a chance to still enjoy the previous games, especially the exclusive ones, to the present experience.

However, Sony has now announced that by November 26, or when its supplies run out of stock, the company will no longer make the free adapters available for users. This means that after this time expires, users will need to buy an adapter from third-party or second-hand sellers.

It was also reiterated by the Japanese gaming company that the current HD camera for the PlayStation 5 is not compatible with the original PS VR headset, and only the previous-gen camera can do so.

Here's How to Get a Free Adapter Before the Deadline

The good thing is that Sony is not yet closing down the free adapter availability for users who own the first PS VR and want to continue their experiences on the current PS5. Users have to follow the previous steps by requesting it on Sony's support page dedicated to the PlayStation Camera adapter's request.

Additionally, users may opt to call PlayStation support according to insider, Wario64, where they will be asked to provide their PS VR and PS5 serial numbers to successfully claim.

Sony's PlayStation VR Experiences

The PlayStation 5 was released to the world in 2020, and it offered a significant upgrade compared to the PlayStation 4's experiences in almost every aspect of the experience, especially in quality and advanced capabilities. However, it lacked an upgraded virtual reality headset as Sony did not immediately follow it up with the next-gen PlayStation VR until it was confirmed at CES 2022.

That being said, it was only in 2023 when Sony launched the PlayStation VR 2 to the world, focusing on its significant upgrades and changes since the original release, with 4K quality and 120Hz refresh rate being among its improvements. The company made the PS VR2 offer sharper visuals to the wearable, offering a new type of controller called the "Sense" which focuses on a new tracking technology.

Several months after its release, Sony halted the production of its PS VR2 after it faced a declining and underwhelming demand after its original launch in the market, scaling back on its availability to the public. In addition to its decision earlier this year, Sony has now decided that after four years of offering free adapters for older PS VR cameras, the company will no longer make it available and is only waiting for stocks to run out.