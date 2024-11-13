Oura CEO Tom Hale 'Unconvinced' that Apple Would Release its Smart Ring: Why?

Smart rings are emerging as the next 'alternative' in the world of wearables dominated by Oura. Perhaps some of the features won't be there like in the high-end smartwatches, but this very compact design, longer battery life, and minimalist appeal are good enough for users to go along with a less complicated device.

It also leaves one wondering, has Samsung just released the Galaxy Ring? When will Apple release the Apple Ring? Although some analysts are not optimistic about the plan, Oura CEO believes that the Cupertino giant won't release its own smart ring just yet.

Apple Watch Will Still Be the Focus

With the success of Apple in the smartwatch market, particularly in the Apple Watch, few argue that Apple is unwilling to introduce something that may compete with its brand. According to CNBC, Oura's CEO Tom Hale recently commented on the issue saying that Apple was playing fair and square focusing on the expansion of its Apple Watch platform.

The iPhone maker, according to Hale, is rather keen on perfecting its watch series, rather than expanding into competing wearable formats like a smart ring.

"I think they're probably keeping a close eye on Samsung and a close eye on us, but it's hard to do this product category right."

Of course, Hale has a point—adding a smart ring may strip some of the audience of the Apple Watch, but Apple has also been known for offering plenty of product lines in one category, such as their few varieties of Macs and iPads. This kind of product differentiation may leave room for a smart ring option for those who want health-tracking capabilities without a full smartwatch.

Challenging to Make a Smart Ring

The biggest problem with smart rings is the sizing issue in relation to functionality. Smart rings do not have displays as smartwatches do, so they are limited in the interface they can deliver and the tracking capabilities they can apply.

Smart rings, however, are great at health tracking and sleep data because of their long-lasting batteries and comfort designs. They're easy to wear overnight to provide constant health monitoring.

Therefore, an Apple Ring would probably have to be of high quality and usability level. It would need to ensure that a smart ring cannot replace the company's flagship wearable but complement it by compensating for areas where a smartwatch is less effective. The inclusion may be in terms of extended sleep tracking and all-day wearability without frequent charging.

Why Apple Could Still Release a Smart Ring

Well, while Apple has announced no plans for a smart ring, that wouldn't be an outside character for the brand to diversify its wearables. The tech giant already offers multiple versions of their products to meet different needs of the user—much like their MacBook models or iPads, and certainly the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Offering a smart ring could be one strategic step to reach customers who want tracking features without wearing a watch.

Don't Expect an Apple Ring Anytime Soon

Hale's skepticism has a lot of truth to it, mainly because of the difficulties in making a feature-packed yet sleek smart ring. Apple may eventually enter this market, but the well-designed functional Apple Ring may take considerable time to materialize.

Design and engineering investment would be huge to produce a ring that lives up to Apple standards and complements the company's existing product ecosystem.

Earlier this year, a supply chain report spotted by Tech Times said that Apple Ring would come sooner. At that time, the wearable was touted to have heart-rate monitoring, touch controls, and other features.