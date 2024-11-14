Mark Zuckerberg Collaborated With T-Pain to Remix a Song, and It's Now Blowing up the Internet

If you are a billionaire and have no other problems in life, venturing to other careers or hobbies is a given, and that is exactly what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg did in his latest collaboration with T-Pain. No, it is not focusing on a new game or social media experience as T-Pain is big on both of these, but it is actually what made T-Pain famous, as the artist helped Zuck to create a song.

However, it is not exactly "creating" one, as both renowned personalities collaborated to remix an already famous song with their own acoustic version, with Zuck dedicating it to his wife of 12 years.

Mark Zuckerberg, T-Pain Collabs to Remix a Song

Mark Zuckerberg shared a new post on his official Instagram account which revealed that he recently called up T-Pain to work on a collaboration where the duo remixed a popular song. It was revealed that Zuck did not do this for fame or to start his music career, as it was dedicated to his wife whom he married in 2012, Priscilla Chan, on the day of their first meeting.

Zuck and Priscilla met at a college party, with both attending Harvard, and the Meta CEO claimed that Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Yin Yang Twins' "Get Low" was the song playing that started their magical moment.

It was also revealed by Zuck that he and his wife have a tradition to play "Get Low" every year during their anniversary to commemorate that moment, but this year, the tech billionaire decided to work on his and T-Pain's version of the song.

Z-Pain's Rendition of 'Get Low' Blows Up

Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain's collaboration is dubbed as 'Z-Pain,' with the pair working on a new rendition of "Get Low" that focused on strings to be the main tune of the song, instead of the original's loud and rowdy beats.

Not much has changed to the lyrics and it still featured the structure, but it drew massive attention online as the public was perplexed by yet another hidden skill by Zuck. That being said, Zuck claimed that he has been playing the guitar since high school.

Z-Pain's debut song is now available to stream on Spotify, but alternatively, listen to this official collaboration via the embed below.

Mark Zuckerberg's Many Hobbies

Mark Zuckerberg is a person who enjoys life, and his comfortable state as one of the world's top billionaires allows him to explore more of his interests and passions, with many marveling at what he wants to do. Zuck has long been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and after being mocked by his rival, Elon Musk, he challenged him to a cage match that did not happen, with the MMA (mixed martial arts) world looking forward to his debut.

Despite not looking the part, Zuck's previous revelations show that he is adventurous, with his many activities shared to his social media accounts and many learning more about the tech executive. Zuck is fond of surfing, with the public digging at his sunscreen usage that drew massive memes, and later, posting a 4th of July video earlier this year while holding the American flag and drinking beer.

A lot of people thought that Mark Zuckerberg was a "nerdy" computer geek who was more reserved, but Zuck proved the world wrong with his active lifestyle and surprising attributes that show his other side. Now, another Zuck persona was born, and this is his musical side, recently collaborating with T-Pain to deliver "Z-Pain's" version of "Get Low," all to commemorate his first meeting with his wife.