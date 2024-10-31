Meta Celebrates Meta AI's 500M Users, Threads Growth to 275M in Latest Earnings Call

A new milestone is achieved by the social media and tech company, Meta, as revealed by Mark Zuckerberg in the company's most recent earnings call, now celebrating its wins for Meta AI and Threads. For its AI chatbot built within its social media platforms, Meta AI has already exceeded 500 million users and is expected to grow more with its significant popularity amongst users.

It was also noted by Zuckerberg that their youngest social media app, Threads, also saw growth during this third quarter, boasting of its 275 million user base now, and is expected to still see a surge in the industry.

Meta AI Rose to 500M Users in This Third Quarter

The latest third-quarter 2024 earnings call from Meta had Mark Zuckerberg gushing over the many achievements of their products for this period alone, with their first foray into generative AI seeing significant growth in its first year of availability. Meta AI already sees over 500 million users enjoying the technology, with its wide availability earlier this year helping boost its access to its global user base.

Zuck also claimed that it expects Meta AI to be the "most-used" artificial intelligence assistant by year's end, going against the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, Apple Intelligence, and more.

Apart from this, Meta is also celebrating the growing use of its AI tools available to ad partners, as over 15 million advertisements have already been made using its generative AI capabilities.

Moreover, it also helped boost Facebook and Instagram's use thanks to AI-powered feed recommendations.

Threads Surge to 275 Million and Growing

It is not only Meta AI that is recognized for its significant growth, particularly as the CEO also gave praise to Threads' stellar growth since it launched last year, and in this quarter, the platform achieved 275 million users and counting. Zuck expects Threads to grow more in the future, with the executive claiming that its growth sees "more than a million sign-ups per day," as well as its engagements.

Meta's Latest Offers to its Users

Meta made its first artificial intelligence chatbot, Meta AI, available widely to the public earlier this year, but it has been existing to some users who were part of the beta program since last November. However, there have been mixed reviews regarding what the company can offer with its AI chatbot, with one of the top concerns being the privacy issues that it may bring to all.

That being said, the company also has other focuses in its active developments including the renowned social media side of its business known as Meta Platforms. The likes of Instagram and Threads were the ones who got the most changes and updates this year, and this is because the text-based platform is still in its young stages.

Moreover, the company also reinforced its Reality Labs division with the debut of this year's wearable, the Meta Quest 3S offering the budget-friendly solution to XR which did not quite hit it off amongst the public as it was swamped with mixed, mostly negative reviews.

The two relatively new experiences from the company, Meta AI and Threads, also got massive attention for itsdevelopments and new features, with the public taking advantage of its improvements. This strategy paid off for Meta based on their latest earnings call, with Meta AI already reaching the half-a-million mark, while Threads already surpassed 275 million users, on their way to more growth in the future.