YouTube Lets AI Remix a Song in Its Latest Tests for 'Dream Track,' Looking to Bring a New Mood

The surge of generative AI on Google's platforms has become apparent over the past year, and YouTube is one of its top priorities to expand more of the experiences, now testing a new feature that will help remix songs. The company is now looking to revamp its 'Dream Track' AI experiment with a new focus, and this is to help recreate songs that can match the prompt's guidelines to transform video uploads.

It can take advantage of the songs available on YouTube for creators to use, and it will take the lyrics or essence of this track to a different experience to achieve a new mood or style to better match the content.

YouTube Tests New 'Remix' Feature for Dream Track

The latest update on YouTube's support page revealed by its team is the new capabilities of its Dream Track experiment that now offers more than what it initially promised, with AI helping to remix a song to an entirely different one. These latest experimental changes will be available to a small number of creators on the platform to try out the experience, customized to their liking.

According to YouTube, Dream Track's latest feature will help create a new 30-second soundtrack for creators to deliver to their audience, and this means that this feature is currently intended for Shorts.

Dream Track debuted last year to deliver a way to "create" new music by using an artist's voice for their AI-generated compositions, and it is also capable of recreating styles, and more.

AI to Change Song's Mood, Style, and MORE

YouTube revealed that this new Dream Track test will allow creators to enter prompts for the AI to follow, helping them "restyle" a specific song using the descriptions, and deliver a new mood or style for their Shorts.

It was revealed by YouTube that creators can only restyle music content from its limited 'official songs' that were shared by its select music partners, a.k.a. licensed tracks.

YouTube's Latest AI Features Available

Google made it a point that its many experiences and platforms available to users get the power of its latest AI developments, and YouTube has also embraced artificial intelligence that is now available for many to take advantage of. One of the renowned AI features available here is the 'Hacked Channel Assistant' which offers a chatbot capable of helping users recover their accounts and speed up the recovery process.

Like other platforms that also offer generative AI, YouTube's Brandcast is diving deeper into its partnerships with companies regarding advertisements, with AI helping create more artistic or creative takes on materials. Through generative AI, advertisers now have a chance to improve more of their content with its capabilities to optimize the ads, promising more reach and better performance compared to before.

There is also the latest testing of YouTube Music's Generative AI radio that will create specific stations for users based on their preferred genre or list of songs, with the technology looking to bring more to the table. Dream Track's latest tests come with significant upgrades from YouTube that will leverage its artificial intelligence to create a new style for songs, and it will help transform content to whatever users want to deliver.