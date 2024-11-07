Google Leaks Jarvis AI in Chrome's Extensions, But Quickly Deleted the New Companion

It was revealed that Google is developing a new artificial intelligence entity that will deliver a 'companion' to users, and the early rumors were subsequently followed by Jarvis AI's leak on Chrome's Extensions store. The name indeed rings a bell as it is the renowned artificial intelligence butler of Marvel Comics' Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, with Google taking the name as a real-life AI agent.

The earlier leaks and rumors only have limited information behind Jarvis AI but it is staying true to the popular AI assistant of the fictional world of superheroes where it can perform tasks for its users without the need to command it.

Google Accidentally Leaks Jarvis AI on Chrome's Extensions

According to a report by The Information, several users have spotted a new AI program on Chrome's Extensions store but it has not yet been officially unveiled by Google, saying that it was "Jarvis AI." Apparently, this was not meant to be the case, and Google was responsible for accidentally leaking it to the public this early November, with the company quickly deleting all of its traces online.

It was revealed that some users were able to download and install Jarvis AI on their Chrome browsers, but were not able to use it as there were several 'access permissions' that it asked that prevented them from continuing.

October saw the first leaks behind Google's Jarvis AI, saying that it will be an artificial intelligence agent that will help users in their daily tasks, but it will first learn from their activities and later automate them.

Jarvis AI is Set to be the Next AI Companion on Chrome

Jarvis AI is poised to be the next AI 'companion' from Google that will be able to perform automation on several web processes like gathering information from the internet, booking flights, purchasing items from online stores, and more.

It was revealed that this is still a codename and may not be what it will be called once it launches, with Google planning to deliver Jarvis by December 2024 for users. Moreover, Google will give it a "more advanced" version of Gemini AI to power Jarvis and help users in their everyday tasks.

Google's AI Developments and Advancements

Google is now cemented on who its AI is going to be, with its prized model and current mainstay among its products and experiences being Gemini, its latest and most advanced technology available for all. The last I/O 2024 event unveiled the massive improvement Gemini is set to deliver this year, offering renowned integrations to programs, upgrades in its database of knowledge, and wider availability.

Also revealed earlier this year was its integration of its artificial intelligence model directly to Google Search, with the company introducing 'AI Overviews' that will bring users the gist from the search engine. However, Google had a push-and-pull relationship with AI Overviews because of its infamous flaws, with another form of hallucination present with the latest feature.

That being said, Google is still on the verge of delivering its many AI developments from DeepMind and other parts of the company, positioning itself as one of the top companies offering these advanced technologies. The next model to look out for is Jarvis AI as it can help deliver automation to users right on Chrome, but Google is apparently not yet ready after mistakenly leaking it, and then quickly deleting it.