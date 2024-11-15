Starlink to Also Benefit From Trump Win, and Experts Speculate Its Upcoming Expansion

Donald J. Trump's win became apparent last week, and after Vice President Kamala Harris conceded from the race, the many plans of the Republican President-elect began unraveling, including speculations on his effect on Starlink's future business. It is known that Elon Musk has allied himself with Trump, even using a significant amount of his personal money to help fund the campaign.

Recently, Elon Musk was named the leader of the "Department of Government Efficiency," a.k.a. DOGE, which will focus on improving the administration and purging the many 'wasteful' practices of the existing US government.

Elon Musk's Starlink is Set to Benefit Under Trump Administration

The latest expert analysis from The Motley Fool (via NASDAQ) revealed that Starlink will be one to benefit under Donald Trump's recent win, and it will join the likes of SpaceX and Tesla who are already poised for a ramping future. It was revealed that based on analysis, Starlink is part of the 'profitable fraction' that will grow exponentially in the future, with Elon Musk's clean energy company already seeing this alongside Trump Media.

While Starlink is not exactly getting blocked from current regulations to expand its network, it is also facing a challenge in bringing more satellites to orbit to supply its satellite internet's global availability.

However, it was revealed that Elon Musk's SpaceX will benefit more from this alliance with Donald Trump, with the company looking to ramp up its space business starting next year, especially with the developments behind the Starship program.

Starlink Expansion Speculations Under President Trump

That being said, Starlink was revealed to be getting its piece of the pie, with broadband policy experts previously revealing to CNET that this second term for Trump will allow SpaceX's satellite internet to prosper in more ways than one. Starlink may soon be the recipient of federal funds that will help expand more of the company's satellite internet service, as well as the possibility of a new wireless spectrum for the company.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's Relationship

Elon Musk has long shown his admiration for Donald Trump in the past years, and the renowned technology mogul has praised his previous administration and even went as far as to let him return to Twitter (now X). Earlier this year, Musk expressed his support for Trump's campaign to help him rise to power yet again in his second term, with the Tesla CEO hosting X Spaces interview and more to propel more of his popularity.

That being said, the significant comeback win by Donald Trump in the recent November elections spelled significant things for Elon Musk, as he helped Trump's rise to power in more significant ways than one, even using his own money for the campaigns and promotions. Trump promised significant things for the Tesla CEO, but there have been massive claims by the President-elect that are seemingly against the many companies under Elon Musk.

Recently, Tesla rose in the stock market after Trump initially led the elections, and this has been speculated to be a trend that will apply to companies affiliated with the politician, and case in point, Bitcoin's all-time high. While the initial analysis from experts regarded that Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX would be among the most to benefit from Trump's win, Starlink is speculated to be the next beneficiary in the Republican candidate's rise to power.