Trump Names Elon Musk as Head of the 'Department of Government Efficiency,' a.k.a. DOGE

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, a.k.a. Billy Markus, may be the founder of Dogecoin, but Donald J. Trump is redefining the meme coin's initials to be part of his future administration, now officially naming Elon Musk as DOGE's leader. Under Trump's presidency, there will be a new "Department of Government Efficiency," a.k.a. DOGE, which will focus on improving how the United States will run and be run by officials, with Musk donning the helm.

Trump is staying true to his word and previous claim about making the renowned tech billionaire play a massive role in the government of the country, with Musk soon evolving into the US' public service scene.

Trump Names Elon Musk as Head of DOGE

President-elect Donald Trump shared a new statement over at his social media platform, Truth Social, which officially names "the Great" Elon Musk as the head of the upcoming Department of Government Efficiency, otherwise known as DOGE. Musk was previously offered this job by Trump should he win the 2024 US elections, and after securing the victory, he made it official for one of his biggest supporters, Elon Musk.

In the announcement, Trump also shared that Musk will be joined by Vivek Ramaswamy to help him in his duties and responsibilities for DOGE, focusing on their contributions to run the United States government.

Both public figures will soon start in their roles to aid Donald J. Trump's second term as the President of the United States come next year, but it will not be a lasting stint as their appointment will end come July 4, 2026.

The 'Department of Government Efficiency'

The Department of Government Efficiency will focus on dismantling "Government Bureaucracy" and reducing 'waste' in the US government which Musk previously claimed to be "a lot of people."

Musk and Ramaswamy will be given a chance to partner and work with the White House and Office of Management & Budget according to Trump, and both are expected to "Drive large scale structural reform" in the country. That being said, it remains unclear as to what the scope of their roles would be.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Tesla's CEO and the X owner has long expressed his admiration for Donald J. Trump, with the former President'sprevious term seeing significant praises from Musk, making it not a surprise when he expressed his support for Trump's presidential campaign. This is despite the significant opposition by Trump towards policies that made Tesla successful, including the electrification programs launched by the Biden administration.

Both controversial and eccentric public figures have a lot in common, and their shared views were showcased before in their many appearances together, especially on X's Spaces interview and with Musk joining Trump's rallies. When Trump revealed his support for the blockchain industry, Musk also made significant endorsements of cryptocurrency, helping boost the market pre-elections.

Elon Musk's support for Trump meant a more significant presence for the tech mogul under his administration, and his campaign for the former President did not end when the now President-elect won the recent elections. Before being sworn into office, Trump has now made it official that Elon Musk will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, with the tech billionaire having a more prominent role with regard to running the country.