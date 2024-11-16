Bluesky Promises Not to Access User Data for Generative AI Training, Unlike Its Rival X

The notorious rise of generative AI training for companies who own social media platforms has been frowned upon for using human-made data in their developments, but one company is now promising to stay away from it, and that is Bluesky. The Jack Dorsey-founded platform, Bluesky, is promising a different experience for users to soon enjoy generative artificial intelligence without compromising their data.

While the development of Bluesky's generative AI is not yet exactly available for users, there is already a machine learning technology present on the platform to help make the experience better for all.

Bluesky's Generative AI Training Does Not Use User Data

The Bluesky team recently shared a post on its official account clarifying that it does not use user data for its AI training developments, assuring its community that the company is leaving its content and posts out of its artificial intelligence model. That being said, the company provides more insight as to how it is working on developing the generative AI features that it will soon make more apparent to users.

It was also revealed alongside Bluesky's plans to bring a generative AI experience for its users, but the company is still developing its model, with some already available to help moderate content on the platform and via its Discovery feed.

Ultimately, Bluesky revealed that they "have no intention of doing so," referring to the use of user data for their generative AI developments, especially amidst the growing list of social medias doing it.

Rival X Revealed It Uses User Data for AI Training

Bluesky's recent post was shared on the day that X updated its privacy policy which now states that it will use their users' data for AI training, a controversial move that had many reacting against. Moreover, it also came at a time when many users are again on a mass exodus to alternative platforms, Bluesky included, as Elon Musk steps up into the world of politics, soon to head DOGE.

User Data for AI Training is an Issue

Social media platforms and companies have dived into the world of generative AI, but they have one of the most notorious practices that its users have no choice but to agree to, in order to continue using the experience. Meta's development of its artificial intelligence previously revealed that it would collect user data for training from Facebook and Instagram as early as 2007, with many countries already opting out of this.

There is also Reddit which recently went public, and one of its first orders of business was to license its user data and human-made content, removing its previous free API access to developers which has been a massive issue. Its ulterior motive was later revealed as it planned to make the Redditors and subreddit content available for sale, with the company threatening against scrapers who do not pay.

However, the most recent company to join the trend of AI training and utilizing user data on their platform is X, with Elon Musk's platform looking to improve more of Grok AI at the expense of its human users. The good thing is, that there are still companies who believe against this, and that is Bluesky, the company that is now on the rise after Donald Trump's win, all dedicating its development to its users.