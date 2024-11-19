New iPhone 17 Rumors Details New A19 Chipset From Apple, Early Specs, and MORE

The latest rumors on the iPhone 17 lineup share an early look at the next-generation device's specifications, and they show off what the upcoming smartphone has to offer on its massive upgrades coming. One of the expected features coming for the iPhone 17 lineup is that it will follow its predecessor's current tagline, 'built for Apple Intelligence,' as it delivers AI alongside its latest capabilities.

However, the list of new specifications for the device did not change much compared to the earlier reports shared about it, but that does not mean the iPhone 17 will have limited features and upgrades once it arrives.

New iPhone 17 Rumors Early Specs, A19 Chipset

According to the latest investor notes from analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), Apple is set to deliver the iPhone 17 series by September 2025, the same date as the previous iPhone launch events. But more importantly, Pu shared the early specs that did not differ much from his previous information shared to the public which significantly focuses on the A19 processors coming.

For the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim/Air, Apple will equip it with the A19 chipset which now uses the N3P fabrication that offers increased transistor density and translates to improved performance and power. Additionally, these two base variants will only offer the LPDD5 8GB RAM.

On the other hand, the A19 Pro is reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, both featuring the N3P process.

What to Expect from Apple's iPhone 17?

One of the largest changes for the iPhone 17 lineup is a smaller Dynamic Island on the screen, with the iPhone 17, Slim, and Pro variants getting the Structured Light Face ID technology. The only different would be the iPhone 17 Pro Max which will use the structured light and new "metalens" that could help size down the sensor.

Pu also suggested that the iPhone 17 Slim will only feature one 48MP Lens, while the iPhone 17 base will bring a dual-lens setup of a 48MP main and a 12MP Ultra Wide. On the other hand, it will be the same for the iPhone 17 Pro lineup which will feature 48MP Main, Telephoto, and Ultra Wide lenses.

All devices are also rumored to receive new aluminum casings that will be different from the iPhone 16 lineup.

Apple's iPhone 17 Early Rumors

After the iPhone 15 series was released, the many reports shared by analysts and sources claimed that the iPhone 17 lineup would be the smartphone series that would feature significant upgrades that would offer a significant gap to its past releases. Earlier this year, sources claimed that it is worth it to wait for the iPhone 17 to upgrade their smartphones instead of opting for the iPhone 16.

Other rumors focused on Apple's next massive revamp for the iPhone series that will deliver a "significantly thinner" design for the smartphones coming this 2025, and it is meant for the iPhone 17. Many rumors have called this variant two names already, namely the 'iPhone 17 Air' which is akin to the iPad Air and MacBook Air, but others referred to it as the 'iPhone 17 Slim.'

Of course, one of the top things speculated for the iPhone 17 series is its next-gen chipset that will deliver the A19 series, and it is set to take the place of the most powerful smartphone processors to ever exist on iPhones. The latest from Pu details an almost complete list of specifications for the iPhone 17 series, from its A19 and A19 Pro processors,down to its Aluminum casing.