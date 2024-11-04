Apple to Release iOS 18.2 Earlier This December, Featuring Siri's ChatGPT, Apple Intelligence Upgrades

After the recent release of iOS 18.1 from Apple which finally introduced its artificial intelligence model to the world, the company is already gearing up for iOS 18.2's update that will be earlier than expected. This upcoming update will bring massive improvements to the public more than the last version, particularly as it is set to deliver Siri's ChatGPT integration and more from its AI.

While Apple Intelligence's feature rollout will not be as massive as what Siri will offer, it will still deliver significant upgrades that are one of the most anticipated features coming, including Genmoji.

Apple's iOS 18.2 is Coming Earlier this December

The latest from Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter via Bloomberg detailed a new timeline for iOS 18.2's arrival, and instead of launching late during the holiday season, it is now expected at an earlier release date. According to Gurman, Apple may release the new iOS 18.2 update come the first week of December, and while it would only be ahead by a few weeks, it will still offer much-awaited features.

The latest beta version of Apple that offered a look into iOS 18.2 already revealed the many features to expect from the public release of this specific version, centering on more advanced experiences.

Siri ChatGPT Integration, Apple Intelligence

First off, the biggest feature coming to this update is the special focus on Siri which will be getting its ChatGPT integration from its collaboration with OpenAI, making the globally-renowned chatbot an option when asking questions.

On the other hand, Apple Intelligence will have a list of new experiences coming, starting off with the much-awaited Genmoji which will allow users to generate emoticons based on what exactly they want to convey.

Moreover, Cupertino will also include the Image Playground generative features for photos, as well as Visual Intelligence which leverages the Capture Button on iPhone 16 devices to use AI in identifying what is on the camera's feed.

Apple's Gradual Release of New AI Features

Apple went all-in with its artificial intelligence features offered to the public when it first introduced the technology via WWDC 2024, and despite opting for a one-time massive release, the company opted for a gradual one. That being said, it is known that Apple executives and analysts have regarded that Cupertino's AI development saw delays and is slow, especially with Siri's upgrades.

Those same delays will still be experienced with the present rollout of Apple Intelligence features coming to eligible devices, particularly as not all of its features dropped earlier this October. It is expected that Apple will complete its Apple Intelligence rollout by 2025, with its future features and capabilities coming later via iOS or macOS upgrades, one that will offer true on-device AI experiences.

Some of the promises made by Apple last WWDC event are not yet here, but they are slowly approaching their availability on smartphones and other devices in Cupertino's operating system updates. The next one is iOS 18.2 which will offer deeper integration into Apple Intelligence, with Siri finally offering ChatGPT as an optional chatbot, as well as new AI features that are coming earlier, around the first week of December.