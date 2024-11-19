Opera One's Default Music Player Is Spotify, But an Account Is Required for Streaming

There is no more need to use the Spotify app on the desktop or open its web player as using Opera One would have the experience available for users as it is now the default music player on the browser. While using the Spotify web player has been the top option for users who do not want to install the app or are using shared PCs, it is known that having a tab playing content in the background can take up memory and process.

This latest feature expands more of the iconic feature available on Opera One that allows users to stream music directly from their browsers, but it previously offered different streaming platforms to choose from.

Opera One Makes Spotify its Default Music Player

The latest press release from Opera announced its latest partnership with the Swedish streaming platform, Spotify, to deliver the in-browser experience for users to enjoy audio experiences natively on Opera One. This partnership made Spotify the default music player on Opera's browser which will allow online browsing, research, or getting work done while listening to tunes.

Users will get a full Spotify experience on Opera One, as not only could it stream music from their favorite artists, albums, or playlists, but also the likes of audiobooks and podcasts, depending on their subscription.

Opera is known for offering users a chance to enjoy music streaming directly from the browser with the likes of Apple Music, Deezer, and more to choose from, and it will no longer require users to open a web player.

Account Required to Stream Spotify on Opera

Being that Spotify is now the default music player, this means that users looking to access this feature on Opera One would lead them to Spotify, and no longer make them choose from the available players. That being said, users need to have an existing account on Spotify or create a new one to enjoy the experience on Opera One.

That being said, Opera offers a two to three-month Spotify Premium access for free but is exclusive for new users only.

The Opera One Browser's Many Features

Opera was among the many renowned tech companies that fully embraced generative artificial intelligence to offer its users significant experience via its products, and this was significantly apparent on the 'One' browser. The company initially used OpenAI's ChatGPT to deliver a chatbot experience directly from Opera One, and this integration helped open up the experience for users in its debut.

Later on, the company expanded Opera One's AI-powered browser to different platforms like Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and more to make the experience available on desktop and mobile. The company also introduced Aria last year to deliver its take on generative AI chatbots which is powered by its Composer AI, and it can also connect to OpenAI's GPT large language model for improved features.

Earlier this year, Opera released its most advanced and powerful browser to date called the 'Opera One R2,' and its beta availability brings enhanced capabilities for generative AI and multimedia features. The renowned AI experiences from Opera One are only one part of what makes it a renowned browser, but also because of its music streaming capabilities, with Spotify now its default player for all users.