Instagram Rolls out Reset Feature for Personalized Recommendations: Here's How It Works

Instagram has a new feature aimed at resetting the users' content recommendations, hence providing them with a clean slate for retraining the app's algorithm.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 19, this update seeks to improve user experience by tailoring content more precisely to evolving preferences across the Explore page, home feed, and Reels tab.

Why Resetting Recommendations Matters

TechCrunch reports that this feature caters to users whose recommendations no longer align with their current interests.

For example, if you once enjoyed recipe videos but have moved on to other topics, resetting your recommendations can help eliminate outdated content from your feed.

This capability mirrors TikTok's "For You" feed reset feature launched last year, demonstrating Instagram's commitment to staying competitive in the social media landscape.

How the Instagram Reset Works

Once you activate the reset, Instagram will again start learning your preferences and providing personalized suggestions. The algorithm will evolve as you like/dislike posts and accounts.

You may also use the reset feature to refresh your following list, giving you an easy opportunity to unfollow those accounts that no longer suit your taste.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, this tool is meant to be used from time to time, which really only comes in handy when a complete refresh is needed rather than a few small tweaks on the feed.

"I want to be clear, this is a big thing to do," Mosseri said. "It's going to make your Instagram much less interesting at first, because we're going to treat you as if we know nothing about your interests and it will take some time to learn those again. So it's not something I recommend doing all the time — but if you do end up in a place where you really don't feel good about your experience, this gives you an out."

Pre-existing Content Curation Tools

The reset function complements Instagram's pre-existing tools that allow users to curate their recommendations. These include:

Interested/Not Interested: Users can mark posts to indicate preference.

Hidden Words: Filter out content containing words or phrases of preference.

These tools are for everyday adjustments, and the reset option is designed for a complete makeover.

When Can You Access This Feature?

Instagram has announced that this feature of reset would roll out globally "soon." This update forms part of a larger update aimed at enhancing personalization and keeping users interested in relevant content.

This way, users on Instagram will be able to enjoy a more dynamic and personalized experience in browsing through the feed. Be it a refresh of the feed or an entire change of content focus, and the reset option gives you more control.

In other news, Instagram has moved Stories Highlights to its own tab.

Elsewhere, the Meta-owned platform rolled out "Teen accounts" to limit young users to age-appropriate content. This would also help them to stay protected against malicious content online.

With increasing concerns from parents, Instagram has finally listened to them. The policy targets users below 18 years old who still need guidance in navigating Instagram.