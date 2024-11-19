Parenting Hack Alert: This Electric Stroller Kit Will Change Your Life—How?

Parenting just got easier. With the Easy-Way electric kit, your standard stroller will transform into an electric-powered stroller, making it easy and hassle-free to climb hills or cross sandy terrains.

It holds great promise to ease your daily stroller routine while also enhancing outdoor adventures with your little ones.

What Is the Easy-Way Electric Kit?

With the Easy-Way kit, parents can convert almost any stroller into an electric-powered one. Developed by a Polish startup and made possible through a successful Kickstarter campaign, this kit never has to be purchased along with a new stroller, saving on investment.

What Should You Know About Easy-Way Stroller Kit's Features

For parents who are curious how game-changer is this easy-way stroller kit, take a look at its features.

Universal Compatibility: Fits strollers from 21.7 to 29.5 inches rear axle width.

Two 150-Watt Motors: Automatically adjust their power output depending on the terrain and ensure the easy gliding of strollers.

Impressive Battery Life: Covers over 19 miles on a single charge, perfect for long strolls.

Customizable Assistance: Offers five electric power levels operated by a handle-mounted remote.

How the Easy-Way Kit Works

According to FoxNews, this kit securely clamps onto the rear axle of the stroller where rubber rollers engage the wheels. Sensors monitoring speed and incline automatically adjust motor output to maximize performance across different terrains.

Apart from the abovementioned features, it boasts automatic braking where its system locks the wheels in case of releasing the handle which serves as a parking brake. It also has an emergency brake which allows it to deliver more control on slopes and in unexpected situations.

A Not-So-Ordinary Stroller Kit That Can Conquer Any Terrain

From the steep hills to the sandy beaches, the E-Stroller Conversion Kit ensures easy navigation. Uphill climbs become accessible, while a downhill control feature eliminates runaway strollers. Built for adventure, even loose sand and uneven surfaces pose no problem.

Rocking Feature for Soothing Babies

The Easy-Way kit goes beyond convenience—it includes a gentle rocking function to calm your baby during outings. With three adjustable modes, parents can find the perfect rhythm to suit their child.

Is This Stroller Kit Easy to Install?

You do not have to undergo the tedious process of inserting screws or any complicated process. The good thing is, you can install it in under install in under a minute without tools.

The better part? Its durable design won't let you down. Weather-resistant materials ensure longevity, making it perfect for everyday use.

For those interested, its early supporter price is around $496. After production, its price goes up to $648.

Easy-Way electric stroller kit will take the strain out of stroller strolls, be it busy city streets or loose sandy shores. Your parenting convenience is all that matters for you and for your baby.

