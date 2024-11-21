DOGE: Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Details Plans to Run New Government Watchdog Under Trump

The Department of Government Efficiency, cleverly regarded as 'DOGE,' has recently named its heads to lead the team in effecting significant changes to the United States, with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy detailing their plans for the future. The primary goal of this new organization is to serve as an advisory group to Donald J. Trump's administration once he steps into office.

However, DOGE's stint, alongside Musk and Ramaswamy, will not be for the entire second term of the President-elect, as they will be dismantled after around a year and a half according to Trump.

Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Details Plans for DOGE

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy recently gave their two cents on how the Department of Government Efficiency will function once they are given the go signal to effect their changes for the United States (via The Wall Street Journal). Instead of being established as a legitimate US government branch, DOGE will serve as an advisory group that would help Trump in "eliminating waste."

In addition to this, Musk and Ramaswamy will "serve as outside volunteers" who will take a deep dive into the way the US government is run, with one of its top focuses being to use "advanced technology" to further their cause.

The advisory group will also hire a small group of like-minded individuals to focus on improving how the United States is run, and they will work with legal experts in government agencies to apply "new rulings to federal regulations."

Restructuring the US Government via DOGE

The pair claimed that there are not many laws that are enacted by Congress, rather, 'rules and regulations' that werepushed by "unelected bureaucrats," with plans to significantly trim down trillions from the federal budget.

One of the main focuses of Musk and Ramaswamy is to restructure the US government which will also affect the federal agencies which they deem as "antidemocratic" and wasteful.

They would also be advising Trump on what regulations to pause or rules to implement, with several expenditures like public expenditures, progressive groups, and international organization grants to be removed. Musk and Ramaswamy claimed that they are targeting to dissolve DOGE by July 4, 2026.

Elon Musk and His Massive Ties to Trump

Elon Musk is known for being a vocal person on social media, and he had his chance to share his many ideas and aspirations to the platform, as well as other executives and politicians. While many dismiss Musk's input because of his controversial views, Donald Trump was among those who shared the same views as him, not to mention their infamous X Spaces interview that had many problematic claims.

Because of Musk's support to Trump, the then-candidate promised that he would give the tech billionaire a chance to bring significant changes to how the US government will run under his term. This was among the first order of business when Trump claimed the win early this November when he named Musk as one of the leaders behind DOGE to help improve how the country runs.

The plans behind how DOGE will operate were largely unknown from when it was announced by Trump and promised to Musk, down to when the President-elect revealed to the world the new advisory group. Now, Musk and Ramaswamy have detailed the many activities the Department of Government Efficiency will do to help trim down the US government, as well as cut many federal regulations in place.