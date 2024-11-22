YouTube Shorts Bring AI Video Backgrounds Called 'Dream Screen' to Put It Ahead of TikTok

AI-generated backgrounds may already be a practice on video calls but one of the earliest for content creation is coming from YouTube with its latest feature called the "Dream Screen" that is now available on Shorts. Instead of having a static image placed behind the subject that may sometimes glitch as users move, Dream Screen is taking it up a notch by having live animations appear behind creators.

TikTok is best known for this customized background experience with its popular 'Green Screen,' but YouTube took it up a notch by making these backdrops move and offer a more seamless placement behind users.

YouTube Shorts Bring AI Backgrounds via Dream Screen Feature

YouTube announced via its latest post on X that Shorts is getting an AI-powered upgrade thanks to the arrival of its Dream Screen feature that goes beyond the capabilities of adding backgrounds. Instead of having YouTube's AI generate images to set a scene, users are given a chance to create AI-generated video backgrounds that offer animations and more interactive displays.

Users can now head on to YouTube to create their videos using Dream Screen, and according to the streaming platform, it only requires a prompt that describes what they want to appear and AI will do the rest of the work for them.

However, it is only available in limited regions like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for now, but it will roll out to other countries in the future for creators to try out the Dream Screen.

Move Over TikTok, YouTube Shorts Levels Up With Dream Screen

It is known that YouTube Shorts' top rival, TikTok, already introduced AI-generated backgrounds for content creators to use when opting for its Green Screen feature, but it only offers images to place as backgrounds to one's content. However, YouTube Shorts takes the edge against TikTok with Dream Screen's arrival as it levels up content creation with its AI integration to backgrounds that include more interactive content.

Regions that have access to Dream Screen may find the feature under Create > Menu bar > Green Screen > and right at the bottom is Dream Screen's dedicated icon.

The Latest Features on YouTube Shorts

TikTok has long dominated the short-form, vertical video market before it was faced with significant competition from US Big Tech companies like Meta, Google, Amazon, and more. However, Google's take on the vertical video format via YouTube and its Shorts initially focused on delivering new features that are reminiscent of TikTok, including voiceover narrations using text-to-speech.

However, YouTube took it up a notch this year with the many improvements delivered to Shorts in both content creation for creators, as well as the many experiences available for its users. The new Shorts 'Remix' feature allows creators to take advantage of YouTube and YouTube Music's massive library by offering them access to songs, music videos, and more to add to their current productions.

What also makes YouTube and its Shorts stand out from their rivals is the plethora of available AI-generated experiences for creators to take advantage of, courtesy of Google, DeepMind, and more. Thanks to Google DeepMind's Veo, YouTube Shorts is getting another massive upgrade to expand more of the user's creativity with the new 'Dream Screen' feature to help transform videos to endless possibilities.