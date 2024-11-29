Google Maps Blamed in Fatal Bridge Crash: Can Navigation Apps Be Held Accountable for Accidents?

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, India, three men lost their lives when their car drove off an incomplete bridge into a riverbed. Locals had long avoided the bridge, which partially collapsed earlier this year due to flooding. However, the men, unfamiliar with the area, reportedly relied on the navigation app Google Maps, which directed them onto the dangerous route.

An investigation has been launched by authorities and a police complaint was filed against the engineers in the state's road department along with an official in Google Maps for the culpable homicide charge. This has further fuelled a debate whether apps such as Google Maps have any liability over the mishaps occurring through its misdirected instructions.

Google Maps is Popular in India

Google Maps, India's most widely used navigation tool, boasts around 60 million active users and processes 50 million daily searches. Though the app has revolutionized navigation, incidents like this have put its accuracy under scrutiny, according to BBC.

In previous cases, similar reliance on Google Maps ended in tragedy. In 2021, a driver in Maharashtra drowned after following app directions into a dam. Last year, two doctors in Kerala drove into a river, again reportedly following Google Maps during heavy flooding.

How Google Maps Handles Real-Time Data

Google Maps depends on GPS signals contributed by users and governments as well as individuals to monitor the changing traffic and road.

The congestion alerts, for instance, arise when there is an increase in GPS activities on a particular route. However, the site puts more emphasis on complaints marked by authorities or users because the site cannot process millions of complaints reported daily.

Ashish Nair, founder of mapping platform Potter Maps and former Google Maps employee, says that with platforms like Google Maps, it is impossible to track every road change in the world. He adds that the terms of service for the app encourage users to use personal judgment, warning that data provided may not always reflect real-world conditions.

"A map operator then uses satellite imagery, Google Street View, and government notifications to confirm the change and update the map."

Infrastructure and Data Challenges in India

India's decentralized nature when it comes to tracking infrastructure changes exacerbates the problem. While Singapore can efficiently report and feed updates into navigation apps, India finds itself at a loss given its population, speed of development, and lack of a proper mechanism to share data.

Can Google Maps Be Liable In Such Road Accidents?

The legal debate revolves around whether GPS apps such as Google Maps can be held liable for accidents.

According to Advocate Saima Khan, India's Information Technology Act classifies digital platforms as intermediaries, shielding them from liability for third-party information. However, she notes that platforms might face negligence charges if they fail to rectify incorrect data after receiving timely, accurate reports.

A Shared Responsibility for Safer Roads

The Uttar Pradesh accident tells us to have collaborations among the navigation platforms, the government, and the users.

Well-designed roads, timely updates, and a culture of cautious driving would prevent a similar tragic event. In modern travel, while apps such as Google Maps play an important role, the significance of human judgment and robust infrastructure cannot be surpassed.

India can work toward safer navigation for its citizens by addressing systemic shortcomings and fostering accountability across all parties.