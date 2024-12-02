Top Password Fails Revealed: Is Your '123456' Putting You at Risk?

In a world in which everything from streaming services to smart appliances requires login credentials, the mere act of creating and managing passwords can be overwhelming.

Now, a new study from NordPass reveals the most frequently used—and most easily hacked—passwords, reminding everyone how much they should take seriously matters of cybersecurity. Here is all you need to know for protecting your accounts.

The Most Common Passwords You Should Avoid

NordPass, a prominent password manager, collaborated with NordStellar, a threat exposure management platform, to study 2.5 terabytes of data from 44 countries. The research revealed the most common 200 passwords, which include most of the easily cracked ones in less than one second. But here, we are only including 10 of them.

123456

password

123456789

guest

qwerty

12345

12345678

111111

123123

admin

Alarmingly, "123456" has been the most common password for five of the last six years, revealing how users prioritize convenience over security. It's easy to type, but it's easier to crack so beware.

Why Common Passwords Are a Security Risk

Easily guessed passwords like "123456" or "password" are hackers' first targets. Tools and algorithms can crack such simple passwords in seconds, leaving your personal information vulnerable to theft or misuse.

How to Create a Strong Password

According to USA Today, the best way to protect your accounts is through creating passwords that are hard to guess and almost impossible to hack. Here are some expert tips to make your credentials stronger:

Make it Long: Passwords should be at least 20 characters, even if a platform only requires eight.

Mix It Up: Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters like "@," "%," or "!".

Avoid Predictable Information: Skip names, birthdays, or common words.

Use Unique Passwords for Each Account: Never reuse passwords across multiple platforms.

However, one report contradicted the frequent changing of passwords. It might be counterproductive because it can actually weaken your security posture.

It's High Time to Use Password Managers

Remembering dozens of complex passwords can be difficult and time-consuming, but password managers simplify the process. These tools securely store your passwords, generate strong ones, and autofill login credentials across platforms.

Benefits of Using a Password Manager

Passwords are encrypted and stored safely.

No need to remember dozens of unique passwords.

Create strong passwords instantly.

NordPass is one of the most trusted solutions recommended by cybersecurity experts in order to manage and protect your passwords efficiently.

Is it Safe to Use Browser Password Storage?

Many web browsers, like Chrome or Safari, offer to save your passwords. This can be a safe option if you're using a personal device. However, avoid using this feature on shared or public devices to prevent unauthorized access.

The strength and uniqueness of your passwords should be emphasized with increasing online security threats. The takeaway? Dump those weak passwords, such as "123456," and instead invest in a password manager to protect yourself in this ever increasingly digital world.

You can minimize the risk of being a victim of cyberattacks and keep your private information secure by taking these measures.

