Apple Intelligence: Need a Ghostwriter For Essays, Emails? iOS 18.2 Expands Writing Tools For You

Apple is taking writing assistance to the next level with the upcoming iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 updates. The newly enhanced Apple Intelligence features not only refine existing tools but also introduce a game-changing Compose feature, allowing users to draft original text seamlessly.

With OpenAI's ChatGPT integrated into Apple's ecosystem, writing tasks just got smarter, faster, and more creative.

Compose Text with ChatGPT Directly Through Apple Intelligence

iOS 18.2 introduces two major benefits from Apple's collaboration with OpenAI, according to 9to5Mac.

ChatGPT Integration with Siri: Now, Siri can leverage ChatGPT's capabilities for smarter, contextual responses.

Compose Feature for Writing: This powerful tool is embedded within Apple Intelligence, enabling users to draft content with just a few taps.

The Compose tool is accessible across all apps—whether it's Notes, Mail, or any third-party app with a text field. To use it, simply tap the text field, open the copy/paste menu, and select the Compose option from the writing tools panel.

Here's how it works:

Tap Compose and provide ChatGPT with your instructions. The AI generates an original draft based on your input. Need revisions? Request refinements or a complete rewrite. ChatGPT also suggests changes for optimal results.

While users can upgrade to ChatGPT Plus for advanced AI models, the base functionality remains free. Whether you're crafting emails, text messages, essays, or professional documents, Compose simplifies writing from start to finish.

Custom Rewrite Options: Describe Your Desired Changes

The "Describe Your Change" feature is another great feature of iOS 18.2. iOS 18.1 only allowed standard rewrites in friendly, professional, or concise styles, but the new update has gone a step further.

You can now:

Write specific instructions in the Describe Your Change field.

Let Apple Intelligence customize the rewrite according to your exact needs.

This feature is ideal for those who desire more control over tone, style, or specific edits and, hence, more suited to professional correspondence or creative pursuits.

Why iOS 18.2's Writing Tools are a Game-Changer

The improvements in iOS 18.2 solve writing problems common to all authors, from overcoming writer's block to refining rewrites.

Compose removes intimidation from the blank page of a computer screen and supplies instant drafts at your demand. And by defining exact rewrite instructions, Apple's AI will fulfill even the most subtle requests.

These updates make Apple Intelligence smarter but also set new standards for AI-driven writing tools. Seamless integration between devices has made Apple's innovative approach to writing assistance a must-try for professionals, students, and creatives alike.

Discover the future of writing in iOS 18.2—because your words deserve the best.

Two months ago, iOS 18.2 introduced Genmoji to us. Of course, it came with generative AI features that highlight how it works.

At that time, Tech Times reported that Genmoji can be accessed across several Apple devices. However, your device should be eligible like the iPhone 15 Pro or later devices for it to work.

Accessing it is a no-brainer. A single tap will direct you to the Emoji keyboard and from here, you can start using custom-made emojis and send them to your friends.