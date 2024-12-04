ChatGPT Reportedly Has a Names 'Blacklist,' and It May Be Due to 'the Right to Be Forgotten'

The internet is known for being able to give users results on almost any topic that comes to mind, including people, but ChatGPT apparently cannot share further information on certain names asked from the chatbot. Over the past years, there have been names on ChatGPT that produce no response from the chatbot, with the AI program cutting off the conversation immediately when asked.

Because of this phenomenon, it led many online users to break out another internet sleuthing to get to the bottom of this, especially as it affected the most famous chatbot in the world, leading to a European law.

ChatGPT Has a Names 'Blacklist' Including the Infamous 'David Mayer'

There is now a wild goose chase happening online, especially via Reddit, as users are now looking to find the answer as to why there are certain names that ChatGPT avoids to discuss among users. One of the most prolific names that are not talked about by ChatGPT is David Mayer, and it left users perplexed as to why the chatbot avoids the person time and time again.

This case of "He Who Must Not Be Named" is intriguing to the public as these names part of an unspecified "blacklist" are now making them more famous, especially as users may freely search them on the internet, but not from ChatGPT.

However, CNET reported that David Mayer is no longer part of this list, as the chatbot is already freely talking about the name, including ChatGPT saying Mayer's name out loud, and it also clarifies who specifically users are trying to search.

European Law Allows 'The Right to be Forgotten' by Chatbots

That being said, this phenomenon already reached significant fame and many news outlets talked about why ChatGPT avoids specific names to discuss among users who ask about them. Tech journalist Bryan Lunduke shared in his video explainer that it may be because of Europe's legislation that allows people to prevent search engines from sharing results regarding themselves by sending a "right to be forgotten" request to OpenAI.

It is unknown if Mayer sent this request, but he is not alone in the names that are part of the 'blacklist.'

There are 'Off Limits' Topics for Chatbots Too

It is known that artificial intelligence is not yet as smart as science fiction and what was imagined of it, especially as it is still in its early stages in the present where it is only starting to get its footing in the market. Previously, it was known that chatbots were not yet given access to the internet, which led to many experiencing "hallucinations" that fabricate content that they share with users.

However, there are certain taboo topics that were previously off limits for artificial intelligence to discuss, as certain subjects were unavailable for chatbots to discuss to humans asking about them. Religion, race, and other topics were previously taboo for AI chatbots, but there are also other certain topics that it did not touch, as part of some privacy policies and terms.

That being said, artificial intelligence saw significant evolution over the past months and years, especially as some licensed content from various news publication companies, and getting access to the world wide web. However, certain legislations are preventing chatbots from fully accessing the interweb, especially in sharing profiles of certain individuals who already asked to be excluded from AI.