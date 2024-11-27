OpenAI Sora Leaked Online From Protest Group Fighting Against Alleged 'Art Washing'

A protest group took the fight against OpenAI and its upcoming Sora AI video generator which they leaked to online users by offering a new front-end interface where anyone can use the program. Previously, it was only available via the early access program which selected limited users to join the experience by creating their videos and helping OpenAI spot bugs and issues to improve the platform.

By gaining its access, the group known as the "Sora PR Puppets" used their authentication tokens to offer users a chance to try out the program while claiming that OpenAI is "art washing" works of proprietary artists.

OpenAI's Sora Leaked by Protest Group Calling Out Their Actions

Online users saw a significant leak behind OpenAI's Sora AI video generator, but this was not a regular leak where sources wanted to share the latest developments from the company, but a protest against their grievous actions against artists. Many users who are not affiliated with the group were able to try Sora's AI video generator for themselves after being made available via Hugging Face.

The group called themselves the 'Sora PR Puppets' and created their front-end interface which offers the AI video generator using the authentication codes they were able to get ahold of, and offered it for free to users.

It was regarded that the group that OpenAI allegedly exploited the artists who they invited to help develop Sora under its previous beta and early access experiences, and the Sora PR Puppets claimed that these artists only received "free unlimited access" to the tool.

Sora Public Access is Now Taken Down, But Users Got to See it

The group's latest post via Hugging Face revealed that OpenAI took down the front end they created to offer the Sora AI video generator for all artists, but was also accessed for free by many users online.

Many users were able to experience Sora firsthand before OpenAI got around to taking it down, and the group claims that "artists are not your unpaid R&D," about the alleged "art washing" by the massive company.

OpenAI's Infamous Online Data Scraping Allegations

Since OpenAI released its first widely available generative AI program, ChatGPT, to the world, the company facedmassive claims from artists, authors, and more for their illegal data scraping online. Earlier this year, OpenAI admitted that it used YouTube videos to train its Whisper audio transcription model which they defended to be of 'fair use,' using over a million hours of content.

Last year, OpenAI also faced landmark lawsuits for their alleged copyright infringement of books written by human authors to train ChatGPT, to which the company reportedly resorted to using "pirated" copies for its AI. Authors like John Grisham, George R.R. Martin, and more came together to fight against their illegal actions, especially as these works have been accessed by OpenAI without permission.

Previously, OpenAI also faced complaints from news publication websites for allegedly scraping data from their published online content to use for AI training, before the company struck licensing deals that gave them proper access. However, OpenAI's alleged copyright infringement and artist exploitation days are not yet over, with the Sora PR Puppets leaking their unreleased AI video generator as retaliation.