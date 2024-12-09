Apple Cellular Mac: Cupertino is 'Investigating' Possibility of New 5G Connectivity to PC

It is known that Apple is now working on its own 5G modem that will power its future iPhones by 2026, particularly with the iPhone 18 lineup, but it was revealed that it is not the only device getting this latest advancement. Reports now claim that Apple is considering adding the said self-made modem to the Mac lineup to deliver a new "Cellular Mac" that can be capable of connecting to the internet on its own.

So far, the only cellular devices available on Cupertino's lineup are its iPhones and iPads, and users have to turn on their mobile hotspots to share the connection to Mac computers when on the go.

Apple 'Investigating' Cellular Mac Capabilities in the Future

A new report by Bloomberg detailed the latest rumored developments from Cupertino which centers on its multi-year plan to create a new modem for its cellular devices, one that will end its reliance on Qualcomm. Currently, Apple sources its 5G modems from Qualcomm to bring cellular connections to its iPhone and iPad models, but that will soon change with its self-designed component that may also be shared with the Mac.

These so-called "Cellular Macs" will deliver what previous Mac computers were not able to offer users, and that is cellular data connection on its own, and one that will end its reliance on iPhones for a mobile hotspot.

Thanks to this new self-made modem development, Apple has considered and is currently "investigating" the possibilities of offering a Mac with Cellular, with this being its next step in evolution after only offering it Wi-Fi, and for previous models, a built-in Ethernet port.

Apple's 5G Modem to Also Arrive on Macs Like iPhone 18

That being said, the main focus of Apple's 5G modem development is for its iPhone 18 lineup which will be the first smartphone from the company that will feature its self-made cellular component after many years. Apple is known for making its Silicon chips for the iPhone, and this move on the rumored modem will be similar to its transition from Intel Macs to M-series-powered computers which left behind a previous partner because of self-reliance.

Apple's iPad Cellular vs. Current Mac Computers

Earlier this year as Apple introduced the latest iPad Pro lineup powered by the M3 chipset to the world, there have been various reports claiming that the iPad models are better than the Macs because of the 'Cellular + Wi-Fi' variant. Reviews claimed that thanks to the cellular capabilities of the iPad, they may use it as an all-in-one device for remote work and making several experiences portable, unlike the Mac which needs an iPhone hotspot.

However, this was later shot down by Apple's iPad vice president, Tom Boger, who claimed that Cupertino's iPad and Mac devices are not competing against each other in the market despite the earlier comparisons. Moreover, the executive claimed that Apple's iPad and Mac are "complementary" to the other as the iPad offers a "touch-first" experience for users, while the Mac centers on a fixed display with its keyboard and trackpad.

There is no denying that iPads have since seen massive upgrades from Apple which expand more productivity on the platform, making it one of the top all-in-one devices for portable work experiences, contrary to the Mac's current capabilities. However, all that may change in the near future as Apple successfully completes its 5G modem development, as not only will the iPhone 18 get this component, but also the Mac.