MacBook Air OLED's 2027 Upgrade Is Delayed Due to Concerns—Too Expensive for the Lineup?

There are rumors regarding a MacBook Air revamp that is also coming from Apple, but this time, it will forego its current LCDs for the more robust OLED screens, but it will not arrive in 2027. The latest rumor behind Apple's MacBook Air OLED upgrade revealed that the Cupertino tech giant has hit a snag, and despite the launch date being less than three years away, it will not be available during that time.

It was also shared that Apple is facing significant challenges in developing this MacBook Air OLED, and one of them is its pricing, particularly as the expense is high for the company to deliver a more affordable lineup.

MacBook Air OLED Upgrade For 2027 is Delayed to Further Timeline

The Elec shared the latest rumor behind the Apple MacBook Air's OLED upgrade, saying that its target release date of 2027 is facing a delay in delivering the upcoming revamp for Cupertino's most popular Mac. It was revealed that the reason behind it was "high manufacturing costs" for the OLED displays that Apple will fit to the future MacBook Air, with it being its biggest upgrade coming.

Currently, Apple is using a somewhat outdated display technology with the Liquid Retina, and this features an LCD panel, as opposed to its more modern counterparts with the iPad Pro OLED and the MacBook Pro's mini LED.

That being said, Apple is still on the search for low-cost OLED panels that will allow them to make the much-needed upgrade for the MacBook Air, with Cupertino planning to use a single-stack OLED setup.

Apple is Challenged by 'Too Expensive' Costs for OLED

The current high costs of OLED displays are preventing Apple from proceeding with its MacBook Air upgrade, particularly as the company feels that it is too expensive for the more affordable computer. It was revealed that Apple does not want to risk increasing the MacBook Air's prices which is one of the top selling points of this lineup.

It was also revealed that Apple has partnered with Samsung Display for the MacBook Air's OLED, with the South Korean tech giant already developing a 13.3-inch display for Cupertino's computer.

The Latest Revamp for Mac Computers

Apple's development of the MacBook Air lineup did not falter, as the company continued to bring its annual update earlier this year to deliver the M3-powered computer that is its most popular Mac at present. It was this year when Apple introduced a revamp to the lineup by offering its 15-inch variant for the first time, offering the weight of the renowned Air to the bigger laptop, while also keeping its pricing to its expected range.

Last week saw Apple's series of announcements which unveiled the chip upgrades to its other Mac computers that are now featuring the M4 processor, with the Mac mini getting the much-awaited size revamp. However, as far as revamps go, this was the only computer that saw a new design and make, as the likes of the iMac and the MacBook Pro only focused on a chip upgrade.

Previous rumors revealed that Apple is planning for its MacBook Pro to get a massive revamp come 2026, and it will deliver an all-new computer that will feature an entirely new experience for its most powerful laptop. Apple was supposedly following this up a year later with the MacBook Air's 2027 revamp that would give it the OLED, but the expense is too high for it to be released in time.