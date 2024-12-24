Five Video Games You Can Enjoy Playing With Your Family This Upcoming Holidays

Need to keep your family engaged? Try changing screen-scrolling to screen-sharing with the most interesting party video games.

Here are some of the best cooperative and competitive games for 2024 to keep them entertained all throughout the holiday season.

Super Mario Party Jamboree: The Couch Co-Op Classic

If there is one franchise that defines party gaming, it's Super Mario Party. The 2024 edition, Super Mario Party Jamboree, takes the experience to a new level. Over 110 minigames, 22 playable characters, and seven diverse game boards - the installment has endless fun.

Rhythm Kitchen Mode: A fresh take on motion-controlled gaming, where players cook to the rhythm in a series of culinary minigames.

Multiplayer Fun: Compete offline or online to collect the most stars before the game ends.

The Jackbox Survey Scramble: Easy Fun for All Ages

Jackbox Games delivers another gem with Survey Scramble. This game is suitable for both gamers and non-gamers alike because it challenges you to guess the most and least popular survey answers.

With quick rounds and accessible gameplay, it's an instant crowd-pleaser.

Perfect for family game nights, as it is full of humor and fun competition.

Goat Simulator: Remastered – Chaos Unleashed

Are you ready to abandon competition for pure madness? Goat Simulator: Remastered allows you and up to three friends to become hilariously destructive goats. Explore levels while performing stunts, wreaking havoc, and earning points in the most outrageous ways.

What's New:

Graphics have been upgraded for next-gen consoles.

Endless creative chaos for hours of laughter.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: Roll Into the Action

Classic fans of Super Monkey Ball will love the revamped Banana Rumble. Guide your monkey through 200 all-new stages without falling, all while racing the clock or competing with friends.

Features to Explore:

Adventure mode for single or multiplayer play.

Over 300 customizable items to personalize your characters and monkey balls.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: Groove Your Way to Fun

Get a party started with an active edge. Just Dance 2025 Edition brings 40 chart-topping hits to get your crew moving. There's a beat for everyone with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and more.

Why People Love It:

Fun exercise and bonding time with the family.

Easy-to-follow dance routines for all skill levels.

They aren't all just fun games, but this would be the best way of connecting with your loved ones when sharing some laughs and those occasional competitive moments.

Christmas should not be stuck in just gift-giving inside the humble abode—there's no harm in playing video games with the best people in your house.

If you don't have a PS5 console yet and you miss playing PS4 video games, here are some of the games you can play. You can make the most during Christmas without breaking your wallet. There's nothing wrong in cleaning your old console and playing the old games for a rush of nostalgia—or just for the sake of completion.

