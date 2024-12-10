'Resident Evil 2' Remake Officially Debuts on Apple Devices: 75% Discount Awaits Until January 8th

Since Apple allowed Resident Evil games on its gaming platform, Capcom has released a lot of its franchise titles since then. The latest installation which serves as the fourth title to come on iPhone, iPad, and Mac is the remake version of Resident Evil 2.

Now, this survival horror classic can be played on the new Apple devices with full zest and glory.

Free Download with a Limited Taste

According to MacRumors, Resident Evil 2 can be downloaded free on the App Store, and a certain portion of the game is allowed to be played for free, but all that the game has in store can only be experienced by paying for the complete edition.

The good news? Capcom is offering an incredible 75% discount on the full game for a limited time. Until January 8, players can grab the base game for just $9.99 (down from $39.99) and unlock all in-game rewards for an additional $1.99.

After this promotional period, the game will revert to its standard price of $39.99. Our advice? Get the game no later than the said date.

Resident Evil 2 Remake Device Requirements

To run Resident Evil 2, players need Apple's high-performance devices:

iPhones: iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series.

iPads and Macs: Devices equipped with M1 chips or newer.

The game supports cross-progression, enabling players to switch between their iPhone, iPad, or Mac without losing progress. Even better, it's a universal purchase—buy it once and enjoy it across all compatible Apple devices.

Storage and Connectivity Essentials

Capcom has designed the app with quality and performance in mind:

Size: The app takes about 31GB of storage space.

Installation: Make sure that there is at least 62GB of free storage during installation.

Internet: The app needs a stable internet connection to launch the game.

Apple Loves Resident Evil Franchise on its Gaming Platform

The availability of Resident Evil 2 on Apple devices confirms that the brand is seriously concerned about expanding its gaming platform. It will allow users a new experience with an interactive way of living with action and horror that characterizes this winning game using advanced technology in graphics and games.

Don't Miss Out on this Limited-Time Deal

With its discounted price and seamless cross-device gameplay, Resident Evil 2 on Apple devices is something you cannot miss for a survival horror fan. You may be revisiting the terror of Raccoon City or diving into this for the first time. Now is the perfect time to download and immerse yourself in this modern masterpiece.

While the iPhone ports of Resident Evil games are surprising, The Shortcut bluntly reported that they are getting worse over time.

As of writing aside from RE 2 remake, we have the following titles:

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Village

Elsewhere, Tech Times reported last month that a new Resident Evil 9 leak will bring new plot and gameplay. Rumors said that the lead characters will be Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine. Chris Redfield and Barry Burton are also rumored to be the supporting cast.

Since this is just a part of the fresh RE 9 rumors, always take this information with a grain of salt.