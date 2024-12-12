Google's Sundar Pichai Throws Shade at Microsoft and OpenAI, Issues Test Challenge For Models

Many companies went their way towards developing the marvels of generative AI, and Google is one of them, but apparently, its CEO Sundar Pichai has a problem with those who rely on other companies for their tech. However, Pichai also went as far as to throw shade at its rival Big Tech company, Microsoft, particularly for their use of OpenAI's models because of their renowned partnership.

Moreover, Pichai did not stop there as he also issued a challenge against Microsoft to test their AI models side-by-side and see which technology performs better, faster, and which is more capable between the two.

Google's Sundar Pichai Throws Shade Against Microsoft, OpenAI

The recent Dealbook Summit hosted by the New York Times had Google CEO Sundar Pichai as its speaker, and while the executive talked about the many achievements and milestones of Google with AI, he also had strong opinions against rivals. More particularly, Pichai targeted the renowned Big Tech software company from Redmond, Microsoft, going as far as to reiterate that they are using "someone else's models."

It is known that Microsoft holds a massive partnership with OpenAI which initially started as an investment to the startup AI company, and later turned into one of the biggest collaborations in AI. Thanks to its massive investments in OpenAI, the AI company was able to succeed in its development which gave the world ChatGPT, with its renowned LLM, GPT, made available to Microsoft's Bing AI.

After this, other models from OpenAI were also applied to more technologies of Microsoft which also helped the company develop their models.

Pichai Issues a 'Test' Challenge on AI Models vs. Microsoft

Pichai highlighted that Microsoft's success in the artificial intelligence space is largely because of OpenAI, but this is known to be one of the setups in the tech industry, particularly for big companies that invest in startups or smaller ones. That being said, Pichai went as far as to say that he would like to see a "side-by-side comparison of Microsoft's own models any day, any time," to what Google has.

Google's Newfound Dedication to Artificial Intelligence

From being one of the most popular internet and search companies, Google has made a significant shift towards transforming its business into an AI-first corporation where almost all of its products already feature AI. First off, its acquisition of DeepMind a decade ago is now paying off as its subsidiary focuses on expanding more of what the tech giant can deliver on the AI side of things.

Last year, Google first started with its Bard chatbot which features the optimized version of its 'research' large language model, LaMDA, but the company developed the most popular multimodal model with Gemini's introduction. Since then, the company went massive to debuting generative AI experiences and features on its different products including the Workspace, Android, Pixel, Search, and more.

One of the most notable things for Google is that it had many years of developments for its AI models which saw the company integrating several of them into the pre-generative AI era, and it was ready to deliver its take when OpenAI introduced ChatGPT to the world. However, Pichai believes that Google is ahead of other companies with their developments including its Big Tech rival, Microsoft, saying that they are using another company's model, and then challenging them to one of the first AI side-by-side demonstration.