Online Donut Orders Failing? It Is Because Krispy Kreme Recently Faced a Cyberattack

The United States is facing an online donut ordering issue because one of the most popular American doughnut and coffeehouse companies, Krispy Kreme, recently suffered from an unknown cyberattack. At present, Krispy Kreme is currently investigating the matter and is looking to get to the bottom of this egregious cyberattack, but the company did not share the intricate details of the incident.

This latest cyberattack against the doughnut company severely affected its online ordering operations which is still facing the brunt of the attack, but it is now working on ways to resolve the massive problem.

Krispy Kreme Hit With Cyberattack, Affects Online Donut Orders

In the latest filing by Krispy Kreme to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company revealed that it recently suffered from a cyberattack of sorts which severely affected the company's online donut ordering service. According to The Verge, the filing revealed that Krispy Kreme faced these issues for almost two weeks now, particularly since it first detected unauthorized access on November 29.

According to the doughnut company, they were notified of the ongoing cyberattack when unauthorized access popped up on their systems, and it targeted the company's "information technology systems."

It was revealed in the filing that the attack's focus was on its IT system which severely affected its online ordering system, but its commercial distribution side is not affected by the problem.

With this attack, Krispy Kreme revealed that there is a "material impact" on its business operations which would affect them financially. It was noted by reports that these implications already include fees from the cybersecurity advisers and experts that it hired.

Speculations Claim Krispy Kreme is Negotiating With Hackers

However, Bleeping Computer speculated that based on the cyberattack's timeline, Krispy Kreme may be negotiating with the threat actors to prevent them from leaking the company's data. That being said, there is still no official word regarding the negotiations and if this was a ransomware attack.

Massive Cyberattacks Against the Food Industry

The food industry may be an entity that one would not think of to be the target of cyberattacks, but these happen more often times than not, particularly those who are classified as 'big name corporations.' One of the largest and most recognizable fast food chain restaurants in America, McDonald's, previously suffered a massive data breach in their South Korea and Taiwan operations.

Two years ago, a new ransomware gang that referred to themselves as "GoodWill" focused on a different approach to their attacks, particularly as they focused on honorable acts but in an illegal way. Reports previously referred to GoodWill as a "modern-day Robin Hood" particularly as the gang infects victims to take sensitive files from them, but one of their requirements to decrypt and return the stolen files is to feed a "poor kid" by buying them a meal from Domino's, Pizza Hut, or KFC.

That being said, one of the biggest attacks against a company from the food industry was the infamous 'JBS hack' from three years ago which significantly affected restaurants and farmers alike. Cybersecurity issues can be found anywhere, including a company that associates their services with food, with Krispy Kreme being the latest victim of a serious attack that is yet to be solved, with potential implications coming.