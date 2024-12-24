You Can Edit Your Bluesky Posts, But It Is Available via This App—When's the Real Feature Coming?

Many global users opted to leave behind X/Twitter and join the likes of Bluesky, with this alternative platform known for offering users an Elon Musk-free experience and enjoying much of the microblogging platform. However, considering that it is still young, it still lacks features that one may have enjoyed on other platforms, especially the feature-packed X which offers most of these via a premium subscription.

However, it is not as easy getting the much-enjoyed features found on other platforms via Bluesky, and this includes the highly requested 'Edit' feature which the company is still working on.

Bluesky 'Edit' Post Feature is Available But Via an App

There is currently no native feature from Bluesky and its team that allows users to edit a post made on the platform they are on the mobile or web versions, and this is one of the features that many former X users miss. However, Lifehacker revealed that there is now a new third-party app that hosts the Bluesky experience for users and chips in several iconic features on social media, including the heavily-requested edit feature.

This particular app is called 'Skeets' and it was developed by a Bluesky user, Sebastian Vogelsang, who created two versions of this Bluesky host which offers either a free or paid version.

Users may download this app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac devices as it is only available for iOS and macOS, and it is important to note that this specific app was not developed by Bluesky, but as an independent platform from Vogelsang.

Users may either opt for the free version or the paid version that costs $1.99 per month or $17.99 per year, but getting the unpaid access already guarantees users many experiences to enjoy, including the coveted Edit feature.

You Can Now Use Renowned Experiences via Skeets

X/Twitter only shared its Edit button feature on the platform last year, and it was kept behind a paywall under the X Premium subscription for users to access, leaving those who are on the free side of social media unable to utilize it. However, there is a catch from Vogelsang's Skeets app, as it does not actually edit a post on the platform, rather, it copies the post, adds the revision or edited part at the bottom, features a timestamp, and a callback to the Skeets app.

While this may sound like something users can do on their own, the lengthy process of copying a post, deleting the old one, pasting it to a new text field, and publishing it on the platform is already simplified by Skeets.

Bluesky and its Massive Experiences For All

Over the past month, Bluesky saw a massive influx of new users joining and signing up for the platform as they left X, following the events of Donald Trump's win in the 2024 US elections, particularly as Musk is a close ally. Bluesky has been one of the top choices here as it closely resembles X — and not to mention, it was made by Twitter's founder, Jack Dorsey.

The app was made possible thanks to Bluesky's Open API access for developers which allows devs to create specific experiences for the platform's users, including a mirror to the app like Skeets which offers a direct experience to Bluesky, but this time, with additional features.