Bluesky+ Is the Paid Subscription to Deliver Premium Features, New Mockup Teased by Social Media

The rising star in the social media space, Bluesky, is now planning to deliver a paid subscription experience for users which is promising exclusive premium features for paying subscribers coming soon. This would be called the "Bluesky+" tier which delivers new features for users, as well as improvements on already available experiences on the social media platform.

For now, the catch is that all of what Bluesky is teasing for users is that these are only mockups of the supposed premium subscription service under the platform, similar to what X, previously Twitter, introduced.

Bluesky+ is the Paid Subscription Service Coming Soon

Bluesky published new information on its GitHub page which details its upcoming transition to offering a 'Freemium' model with a paid subscription tier making its way to the social media platform. It was revealed on its post that this will be called the Bluesky+ service, which from the name alone, will offer additional experiences for users who are willing to pay for the extra technology.

There are already certain features that were revealed by the company via its $15 million Series A funding last October, citing "higher quality video uploads" as well as "profile customizations" with the likes of avatar frames and new colors.

Based on its GitHub publication, there are more features that are coming to Bluesky+ once it is available for users, but the company has yet to share deeper details about the new subscription tier, including its arrival on the platform.

Bluesky+ Mockups Teased New Premium Features

That being said, Bluesky+ mockups were already teased on its GitHub page where it detailed the other premium features that may be expected from the establishment of subscription tiers.

This includes custom app icons for those who are willing to pay, post analytics, a bookmarking feature for folders, inline post translations, and more which is already a massive step from what it currently offers. With this paid subscription experience, users who flocked to Bluesky from X may get more improved experiences.

The Massive Rise of Bluesky In the Present

It has only been a month since Bluesky saw a skyrocketing performance in the social media industry where it was able to amass over 700,000 users in only a week after Donald J. Trump won the 2024 US Presidential elections. Many critics and experts expected this number to grow because of the many people disapproving of Trump and his close ties to Elon Musk, X's owner.

This is not the first time that X/Twitter has seen much disapproval from frequenting users that patronize microblogging platforms, particularly as a previous exodus took place during his acquisition, and then when certain controversies were unearthed. One of the top developments on the social media platform is its development of artificial intelligence which promised to not use user data for training.

Jack Dorsey is best known as Bluesky's founder but he recently left its board earlier this year after certain disagreements on its operations behind closed doors, but the company is still booming with 24 million users and counting. The next step is a paid subscription access model which will make the platform more profitable and at the same time deliver premium features for users who pay, coming soon on the ramping social media platform.