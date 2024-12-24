One UI 7 vs. iOS 18: The Samsung Tech Looks Eerily Similar to Apple's iPhone OS

The Samsung and Apple rivalry is never-ending, with fans of either side and those who review their platforms seeing another topic of debate when the South Korean tech giant launched its new One UI 7. This is the latest user interface developed by the Asian consumer tech company for its Android smartphones, particularly for the entire Galaxy lineup that is eligible to access it.

However, many were quick to notice that it is similar to another already available tech, and that is with Apple's iOS 18 which only recently dropped last mid-September, after it was introduced last WWDC 2024.

Samsung's One UI 7 Looks Similar to Apple's iOS 18

Samsung announced that its One UI 7 is now available for the public to test back in December which centered on the new interface for its Galaxy users based on the latest Android 15 operating system from Google. This beta version already previewed what the new UI would look like, with the company adding more AI experiences integrated into its experiences, as well as improved personalization, controls, and more.

However, it was not because of its iconic features and experiences that it became the talk of the town, particularly as it looked similar to an already-released operating system in the market, and that is with Apple's iOS 18.

First off, the 'Now Bar' found on the Lock Screen is similar to the iPhone's Dynamic Island which details the many functions or background processes running, including the Live Activities feature. Several users also posted side-by-side images of the One UI 7 Beta and their parallels to the Apple-made iOS 18 interface, with its Now Playing, Quick Settings, and more found to be similar.

OneUI 7 vs. iOS 18: User Interface Supremacy

For the longest time, Samsung has been branded as the 'copycats' of Apple's developments, including the rounded flat body of the iPhones that were also apparent to the Galaxy S series, gradient background colors, operating systems, and more.

Users were quick to point out that Samsung's latest One UI 7 is eerily familiar as they had already seen it with Apple's WWDC 2024 showcase, as well as when iOS 18 was made available last Fall.

However, the technology is already here, and like it or not, it will stick out from Samsung unless the company brings another massive change to the user interface once it drops publicly for all to access. That being said, Samsung's One UI 7 offers a list of exciting features to enjoy, including its more native experiences with artificial intelligence — with Apple going on its separate approach with iOS 18, particularly with its massive focus on Apple Intelligence.

Apple vs. Samsung: A Battle That Never Ends

There are several aspects as to what drives the debate on the years-long Apple vs. Samsung feud. The Korean tech users have been calling the rival technology's supporters 'Apple Fanboys' for lauding Cupertino in every little upgrade they make, while Apple fans claim that the iOS and iPhone experience is more 'premium.'

Apple recently caught flak as it only has a 'short' support period for their iPhones as on paper, they only detail the minimum support years for devices. On the other hand, Samsung and Google claim that their support will extend up to a maximum of seven years before the specific device gets left behind in the dust.

That being said, the debate will not get an answer on who is better as both companies have strengths and specialties with their technology, and there are still many people who have preferences for either an Apple or Samsung-made device.