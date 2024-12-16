Samsung Galaxy Ring Gets Supersized — New Larger Options Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy Ring, one of the pioneers in smart ring tech, will be rolling out two new sizes starting next month. This will solve one of the most common issues users usually complain about; the ring's fit.

As it is, the Galaxy Ring only comes in nine sizes; however, Leaker Max Jambor is stating that the South Korean tech goliath plans on incorporating sizes 14 and 15 to fit more people.

Why the Galaxy Ring Needs More Sizes

The Galaxy Ring has achieved popularity due to its slim design and advanced health-tracking features. Nevertheless, its functionality relies a lot on having a close and accurate fit. According to Android Central, there are only nine available sizes for the smart ring: size 5 which spans a 15.7mm inner diameter and goes to size 13 at an inner diameter of 22.2 mm.

Unfortunately, it has not yet been easy for everyone who bought the device to be perfectly fitted with this wear.

New sizes will finally be available in January!



Size 14 (SM-Q514): 3.2g, 23 mm inner diameter

Size 15 (SM-Q515): 3.2g, 23,8 mm inner diameter https://t.co/GSyK3iFLaL — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 13, 2024

This is aimed at countering the problem. The leaks declare that:

Size 14 (SM-Q514): will have a 23mm inner diameter.

Size 15 SM-Q515: will have 23.8mm internal diameter.

The extension can help Samsung include large-finger users and offer the Galaxy Ring to customers with larger fingers. For those who don't know, here's the previously available size for the Galaxy Ring:

Size 5: 15.7mm

Size 6: 16.5mm

Size 7: 17.3mm

Size 8: 18.2mm

Size 9: 18.9mm

Size 10: 19.8mm

Size 11: 20.5mm

Size 12: 21.4mm

Size 13: 22.2mm

Samsung provides a sizing kit that allows users to identify their size before making a purchase. This kit is necessary because smart rings cannot be adjusted like other wearables, such as watches or fitness bands.

What Differentiates the Galaxy Ring

According to Phone Arena, the main appeal of Galaxy Ring is the monitoring of all health metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels. The compact design and its comfortability make it a favorite for people who love minimalistic fitness trackers rather than bulky wearables.

Of course, precision depends on how well the ring is fitted to accurately read through the sensors.

These new sizes will add more user satisfaction besides improving the performance of the device for people who never found the perfect fit.

Future Developments: The Future of Galaxy Ring

Although adding new sizes is a good move, rumors say Samsung is looking to make the Galaxy Ring even more versatile. Adjustable rings or an elastic sizing system might be in the cards to possibly make sizing a thing of the past.

For now, Samsung appears committed to providing incremental updates to enhance user experience. With the rumored release of sizes 14 and 15, the Galaxy Ring is on track to become even more inclusive.

When to Expect the New Sizes

If the rumors are correct, Samsung will release the new sizes in January. They will be added to the sizing kit for Galaxy Ring so that it is easy for users to identify their size before buying the ring.

Meanwhile, Oura CEO Tom Hale said that Apple won't be releasing its smart ring anytime soon. As Tech Times reported last month, the businessman believed that the Cupertino giant will still prioritize improving its Apple Watch over another wearable.