Instagram '2024 Collage' and Year-in Review Is Now Available, Here's How to Access Yours

Spotify, Apple Music, and more have already shared their annual wrap-up for users, and for the social media platforms, Meta is known for their take on this experience as its year-in-review is now available on Instagram. It is one of the most popular experiences on the internet, particularly as it allows the public to get a look at their activities on the platform for the entire year.

This 2024, Meta cooked up something new for Instagram accounts, centering on the '2024 Collage' which gives users a collection of the best moments of their year, with users allowed to customize this showcase.

Instagram's Year-in-Review Is Now Available For Accounts to Access

Instagram is changing the experience in this 2024's year-in-review, particularly as according to The Verge, the company is allowing users to create a collage of their best moments of the year. The top social media platform calls this the '2024 Collage' which is available on the Story creation part of the app, with the platform offering users a dedicated template to wrap up their year.

With 2024 Collage, Instagram will help users combine all the top moments of the year into one nostalgic collection of images into one story post which they can also save in the process, apart from posting it online.

Apart from the year-in-review, Instagram also rolled out limited-time features that are only available for the holiday season where users can collaborate on a new 'Add Yours' template highlighting the best moments of the year; 'New Year' and 'Countdown' text effects; secret phrases for DMs and holiday chat themes; and lastly, Notes' "Happy New Year" special effects.

Here's How to Access IG Year-in-Review, Create '2024 Collage'

It was revealed that Meta is still in the process of rolling out the year-in-review feature on Instagram as of the moment, so if you have not yet seen this, it will be soon available to your app. That being said, the 2024 Collage is available on the Create a Story interface of Instagram where the platform would help users collect the best moments to transform itinto one collage where they can swap and select what content users want to feature.

Instagram's Massive Upgrades and Experiences This Year

Meta has been active in delivering new features and upgrades for the users of its social media platforms, and Instagram being one of the largest platforms there is, the company fulfilled many experiences for users. One of the largest features on Instagram this year was the political content filter which allowed users to explore their feed by default while excluding these types of content, but many users found it 'broken.'

Another massive change on the platform this year was Meta's fulfillment of Instagram for teens, but instead of releasing a dedicated app for young and underaged users, it will still be available on the main platform. However, they will be met with significant changes to their experience where their accounts will automatically be set in private, 'Take a Break' suggestions, and would have restricted content that does not tackle sensitive topics.

It was also revealed by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri that the platform's focus on short-form videos for their Reels would stay the same and will not change despite the massive demand for long-form content. However, Meta and Instagram were not the only ones to have significant activity on the platform as users are now given a chance to see their year-in-review plus a new 2024 Collage that can be easily made via Stories.