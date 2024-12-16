More Context on Social Media? Instagram's Adam Mosseri Claims AI Changed the Content Landscape

Online content has already gotten a bad rep over the past years because of misinformation and fake news which are convincing enough, but artificial intelligence significantly changed this, something which Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has highlighted. In a new thread posted on Meta's microblogging platform, Threads, the CEO has warned not to trust all content they see online, including social media, without the proper fact-checking procedures.

That being said, Mosseri also highlighted that social media platforms present now are being proactive in offering users 'labels' regarding AI-generated content posted online, as one of the top ways to help users in their usage.

Instagram's Adam Mosseri Warns of AI Misinformation on Social Media

Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, shared a series of posts on Threads which detailed the many wonders of technology and its capabilities to fabricate content, and this led to the modern experiences that rely on AI. Mosseri acknowledged the massive capabilities of artificial intelligence to generate content faster than ever, but they can also blur the line between fake and real.

Mosseri said that it is now hard to discern reality from fabricated content because of the massive capabilities of generative AI, and a friend reminded him ten years ago that a content's legitimacy does not stop on content, but also on who or which is "making that claim."

The Instagram chief claimed that while there are already safeguards against these, some content eventually "slip through the cracks" and make it to public availability, reminding everyone to also be mindful of their online activities.

Meta's AI Labels are a First, but Fact and Source Checking Still a Must

While Mosseri acknowledged that not all fake content will be generated by AI, the technology makes it easier for some to create misleading content that can pass off as legitimate ones. The executive claimed that their roles focus on offering "AI labels" but that does not mean that users should stop checking the legitimacy and context of the content before believing them, especially its source.

AI Misinformation and Fake News is More Notorious Than You Think

The internet is already rid of AI-generated content because of its widespread availability to the public where free users can create convincing, meaningful content in only a span of seconds. However, AI has a notorious trait of "hallucinating" information that is mostly out of its scope or it has not yet been trained on these topics yet, and it can spread at a rapid pace in the online world.

That being said, companies are already working nonstop to combat this new form of misinformation brought by generative AI, especially for the unvigilant who immediately believe the content they see on platforms. Meta is among those companies that delivered their take on AI detection tools and immediately let users know that a specific post was made with machine learning with its "AI Info," previously known as "AI Labels."

Despite these safeguards on the web, there are still many unknown social media users who fall for these types of content as they can be astoundingly convincing and can rake up massive engagements that make them more believable. However, Instagram's Adam Mosseri gave the public another wake-up call regarding their social media consumption, especially as users need to be more proactive in their fact-checking to avoid getting misled.