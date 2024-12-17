China Guowang Megaconstellation Launches First 10 Internet Satellites to Orbit, Rivaling Starlink

The East Asian superpower, China, has launched its ambitious take on providing its region with satellite internet, with the Guowang megaconstellation successfully reaching orbit to begin its latest operations. This new network of internet-beaming satellites would deliver a new kind of wireless connection for the region, one that would rival the globally dominant service of SpaceX's Starlink.

Starlink may have gotten the head start thanks to its massive success in launches and delivering satellite internet service, but China is looking to catch up in these efforts with thousands of satellites coming soon to orbit.

China's Guowang Megaconstellation Launches First 10 Internet Satellites

ArsTechnica recently reported that China has launched its first-ever foray into satellite internet operations which it calls the "Guowang," and Beijing wants to transform it into a 'megaconstellation' comprised of tens of thousands of satellites in orbit. The company reportedly launched its first batch of internet satellites to orbit aboard its Long March 5B rocket.

However, this was not a normal flight for China as instead of having the Long March 5B venture alone, the Asian superpower also integrated a new upper-stage rocket with the Yuanzheng 2 that helped the payload reach orbit.

China launched 10 Guawong satellites in this mission, setting off at around 5 AM last December 16 from the Wernchang Space Launch Site located on the country's southernmost region, Hainan Island.

China's Satellite Internet Is Looking to Dominate the Planet's Orbit

China delivered the Guawong internet satellites 680 miles above the planet where it is now sitting in orbit, marking a landmark development for the country's space programs. The plan for China's megaconstellation looks to complete 13,000 satellites delivered to orbit to beam satellite internet connection to its regions.

The Guawong megaconstellation involves many Chinese companies to help in building the 13,000 satellites needed to operate its internet service from space, over the next decade. It is known that China's plans for Guawong were first publicized four years ago, only making its debut now.

China and Its Copycat Technology

China has been notoriously branded as a 'copycat' in different industries, with reports claiming that the rising superpower of the East has one too many inspirations from neighboring and Western countries' technology. Two years ago, satellite photos revealed China's development of a new war weapon which was said to be a copy of Japan's SDF aircraft, particularly the advanced E-767 used by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Last year, China was also revealed to have been closely monitoring SpaceX's progression in its space developments, particularly with its Mars-bound Stainless Steel spacecraft, the Starship. Reports claimed that Chinese scientists did a frame-by-frame analysis of the Starship's first test flight last April 20, featuring the full-stack version that also made use of the Super Heavy Booster.

Back in November, China also revealed, via an airshow in Zhuhai, the country's first-ever "super heavy lift rocket" which looks awfully like the SpaceX Starship, complete with the Ship's flaps and booster rocket, referred to as the Long March 9. Now, China is joining the many countries that are now expanding their satellite efforts towards offering wireless internet for users, with the Guawong megaconstellation starting its reign.