Chinese authorities have reportedly started testing an autonomous spherical robocop, RT-G, by Logon Technology. This is a novel device that is supposed to aid police in their operations, as it will provide them with unprecedented abilities on land and water.

Unlike the usual robot that can perform certain tasks, this robocop is more adept in urban patrol. It can even catch suspects off-guard.

RT-G Built for Harsh Environments

The RT-G is no ordinary robot, weighing 125 kg and speeding up to 22 mph (35 km/h) - a powerhouse that can withstand impacts of up to four tons. According to Oddity Central, its design provides perfect smooth operation across different types of terrains such as rugged landscapes to water, making it a versatile tool for extreme conditions.

Equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, the RT-G's standout feature is its ability to perform urban patrols. Its AI-driven functionalities also include facial recognition for known criminals, disturbance detection, and even suspect immobilization with a net gun on board.

For crowd control, the RT-G is equipped with non-lethal measures such as tear gas sprayers, grenades, and sound-wave dispersal devices.

A New Robotic Policing Wonder

While considered by many to be just a marketing ploy, the RT-G has transitioned from only an idea to deployment in less than two months since its launch.

Such autonomous units have already been seen patrolling the streets of cities and working with human officers. Videos highlight the RT-G pursuing suspects, bringing them to the ground, and even responding to disturbances, thus upholding its position within modern law enforcement.

Expanding the Use of Robotics in Policing

The introduction of the RT-G aligns with China's broader initiative to integrate robotics into policing. Past achievements, such as the robodogs that were equipped with wheels for easier mobility, showed the country's commitment to mixing traditional approaches with state-of-the-art technology.

A remarkable advancement in this domain is the Lynx hybrid robot developed by Deep Robotics.

Capable of tackling difficult terrain, the Lynx switches between its wheeled and quadruped modes and can climb stairs, drive on loose dirt, and go over boulders 80 centimeters high. Lynx can be useful in rescue, fire spotting, and surveillance activities in hazardous areas.

Urban Patrol's Future is Bright

According to Interesting Engineering, robots like RT-G and Lynx are game-changers in law enforcement. They are not merely just tools, but a companion to policemen.

Mobility, resilience, and advanced AI bring us closer to the day when making cities and communities safer becomes increasingly easier to accomplish and when operational efficiency becomes more effective.

Future robotics developments are likely to result in the broader use of robotic technology in law enforcement as part of a smarter and safer solution to complex urban challenges.

During the post-COVID period, a real-life robocop emerged. Instead of catching thefts and other criminals, it hunts down people who break social distancing rules.

According to its creator, the robot can scan a person's identity in public, and if you violate any social-distancing protocol, it will notify you to move apart from another person.