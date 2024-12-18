Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Leaked Images Show An Almost Similar Phone Except For One Thing

There is only a month or more to go before the world gets its first official look at Samsung's next-gen successor phones, but a new leak about the Galaxy S25 Plus revealed a lot about the upcoming lineup. The latest leaks center on actual photos of the real deal, with the leaker claiming that it is a live version of the smartphone, seeing how the photos show a turned-on screen.

Reports claimed that there were not many changes from the previous version to the alleged Galaxy S25 Plus on the photo leaks, but there is one small change that Samsung made for the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Images Leaked: Not Much Changes

Samsung fans are now given a taste of what the next-gen flagship smartphone would look like thanks to a leaker thatgoes by Jukanlosreve sharing on-hand photos of the Galaxy S25 Plus variant. This latest leak is said to be the real deal, particularly as the source shared the device's images while turned on, meaning that it may be a working prototype and maybe what is coming by next year.

However, the device's design did not feature many changes on its body, particularly as it still sports the same rounded edge design with flat sides, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. This may signify that Samsung may adopt this design scheme for a longer time, one that is reminiscent of its rival, the Apple iPhone.

On the other hand, there are thin bezels around its display that separate the body from its screen, but again, these look similar to the previous-generation smartphone. That being said, its front and rear cameras also have tape on top of it, so there is no information if these have changed.

One Small Thing Was Changed on New Galaxy S25 Plus

That being said, despite a tape covering the rear camera lenses, Samsung made a small change for the Galaxy S25 Plus camera array as it features a black ring encasing each lens. This is a new look for the Galaxy S-series' rear camera, particularly as the S24 featured silver ones.

Moreover, the right-hand side of the device features new hardware which many thought to be similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and later's Capture button, but the leaker confirmed that it was for the mmWave array.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Early Rumors

This year, despite the dominant presence of the Galaxy S24 series, there have been multiple rumors behind its successor from many sources, sharing the early information behind the upcoming Galaxy S25. First off, Samsung will give the Galaxy S25 series the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which drops its self-made Exynos series.

Another massive change for the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup, particularly for its most advanced version, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is a camera sensor upgrade which was said to bring more capabilities to the device. The device will get the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor for the next-gen device, upgrading from the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 1/2.55-inch sensor whichoffers a 50MP resolution for the Ultrawide lens.

Previous rumors claimed that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus, fitted with the said Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, sets a new high from its benchmark tests, showcasing a high-performance smartphone that is not even its flagship yet. The latest hands-on photos of the Galaxy S25 Plus already offer a look at the upcoming device which may feature a similar design to other variants, and it does not deviate much from its predecessor.