Galaxy S25 Plus Shocks Benchmark World: How Samsung's New Flagship Stacks Up

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has created much buzz. Now, it is the turn of the Galaxy S25 Plus since its processor has been seen on benchmark platforms.

Though North American and European variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra had already wooed everybody, the S25 Plus, running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, sets higher performance benchmarks.

Galaxy S25 Plus Vs S25 Ultra

The US variant of Galaxy S25 Plus has also appeared on Geekbench, showing support for Qualcomm's advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. In the European model of S25 Ultra, a non-customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset keeps clocking at 4.47 GHz, while the former hosts two performance cores clocked at a different speed of 4.19 GHz. That makes up for a small performance gap between the two variants regarding multicore scores.

But compare the US models, and the Galaxy S25 Plus beats the S25 Ultra in multicore benchmarks, considering that both devices are capped at 4.19 GHz.

Such a slight lead hints at Samsung having optimized the S25 Plus for better performance, maybe because its slightly smaller display and lower pixel count relieve it of stressful GPU loads.

Custom Snapdragon for Galaxy: The Unique Association from Samsung and Qualcomm

The custom-tailored version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor by Qualcomm, led by Samsung, will power the S25 series.

Branding it "Snapdragon for Galaxy" will ensure performance makes giant leaps forward while sipping on minimum power.

Work on the final iteration of the chipset may still be in progress with Qualcomm fine-tuning the final engineering prototypes to balance out the power draw with performance.

Typically, Samsung's custom Snapdragon processors are graded a bit higher than the standard versions, which is how the European version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra can be expected to function with two performance cores at 4.47 GHz and six midrange efficiency cores at 3.53 GHz.

All these new improvements promise the power of the Galaxy S25 Ultra; still, the S25 Plus holds all the benchmarking cards for now.

Display Contrasts: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus of Advantage

One reason the Galaxy S25 Plus is better at benchmarking than the Ultra is its display, Phone Arena reports. The former has a smaller screen size and less number of pixels.

This means the GPU has to do relatively less work regarding refreshing the display, which is rendered graphically. That tiny graphical load increase is why, sometimes, depending on the question test, the S25 Plus can outrun the Ultra, as both sport the same processor architecture.

The War Against the iPhone 16 Pro

With the internal battle raging for Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, preliminary benchmarks already suggest that the new flagship series by Samsung will beat Apple's line for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and what it combines with Samsung's custom optimizations bring a level of power in a package well ahead of even Apple's services in AI-driven work and overall performance.

