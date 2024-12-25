How to Maximize Battery Life on Your Smartphone This Winter

Now that winter is coming and this is not from Game of Thrones, but a reality that we face. Not only humans find this season challenging but also our smartphones especially those with lithium-ion batteries. It makes it even harder for the devices to function.

At this time, these useful tips to prepare your phone for the chill and avoid unnecessary replacements are needed.

Cold Weather Sucks Up Your Phone's Battery

Efficiency-wise, the modern smartphone is the way to go all thanks to its lithium-ion battery. Fast charging and recharging are what we could expect from it. Cold temperatures reduce the chemical reactions inside the battery, causing ions to move slowly. This results in rapid battery drain, inaccurate charge readings, or even sudden shutdowns.

For example, your phone may show a 30% charge but die unexpectedly.

When it comes to temperature, smartphones are adjusted for room temperature or a little lower that is between 32°F and 95°F/ 0°C and 35°C. Any temperature lower than that can only make things worse.

How to Protect Your Phone Battery in Winter

Use Battery-Saving Mode

Activate your phone's battery-saving feature before heading out in the cold. On iPhones, enable Low Power Mode in the settings. On Android devices, turn on Battery Saver mode. These settings limit background apps and other power-hungry functions, conserving your battery's energy.

Keep Your Phone Warm

A cold phone is not performing well on its battery. Keep your phone warm by:

Keep it in a pocket of an inside coat close to your body warmth, not in a purse or bag. Use wireless earbuds so you can function on your phone while it stays nice and warm in your pocket. In case your phone does become too cold, allow it to warm up indoors gradually before recharging.

Bring Along a Portable Charger

A portable charger is a lifesaver during winter. If your phone's battery runs out after exposure to the cold, wait for it to warm to room temperature before plugging it into the charger.

Is It Time for a New Phone or Just a New Battery?

Before spending hundreds on a new phone, consider whether a battery replacement could solve your problem.

Most smartphone batteries last between 2 and 3 years, or roughly 500 charge cycles. Depending on usage, it can fall anywhere between 1 ½ and 5 years.

If your phone doesn't retain a charge after warming up, it's probably time for a battery replacement.

Don't Let Winter Freeze Your Connectivity

Winter does not have to mean constant frustration with your phone's performance. You can keep using your device by turning the battery-saving mode on and keeping your phone warm, along with a portable charger for some emergency use.

If your phone still struggles, visit a reliable repair shop for a professional battery replacement. Keep your device running smoothly and avoid the unnecessary expense of replacing your phone this winter.

Speaking of winter, check out Vodafone's winter sale here. Some of the phones on sale are the iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung A35 5G, refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23, and iPhone 14 to name a few. Even the home broadband plans are included in the year-end sale.