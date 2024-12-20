US Renewable Energy Push Persists Thanks to AI Data Centers Despite Shifts in Trump's Win

Despite Donald Trump's perspective when it comes to renewable energy, the US sees the day of the light in this administration. This means that the shift towards renewable energy is still promising despite the change in administration.

This movement will continue to happen independently of the Trump administration as long as the nation progresses, according to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Americas CEO Kevin Cronin.

Renewable Projects For Long Term

Certainly not: renewable energy projects usually take years in design and development, easily going beyond electoral cycles, while Cronin said via Reuters that they attempt to time their strategy around things beyond their control.

The renewables-boosting Biden administration Inflation Reduction Act did indeed give it quite a fillip, but new drivers of growth will not be lack of green push but instead, skyrocketing energy requirements and especially the one from all-powerful AI data centers powering them."

Data Centers are Fuelling the Transition to Energy

Data Center Capacity in the US will double by 2030, while AI technology is a driver for reliable, low-carbon energy sources with high-quality energy.

MUFG understood and therefore took a flexible, shift from fossil fuels to all sources of energy to align with changing demands.

Masatoshi Komoriya, chairman of MUFG Americas, said that the firm must be flexible enough to accommodate state-specific regulations on financing renewable and non-renewable energy projects.

MUFG Dominates Renewable Project Financing

For 14 consecutive years, MUFG has topped the U.S. list of project finance loan volume for renewable energy projects. Such a position reflects not only the commitment of the bank to sustainability but also its capability to leverage growth opportunities in green energy.

Even though MUFG sold its US retail banking arm in 2022 and focused solely on wholesale banking and markets, its American operations now contribute nearly 30% of the group's total profits. This change has helped the bank enhance its competitive edge in technology-driven financing.

Strategic Recruitment for Future Growth

As a reaction to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, MUFG rapidly expanded its workforce by hiring nearly 30 key employees. These strategic hires strengthen MUFG's mid-market presence in areas such as technology and renewable energy, which further solidifies its position in the U.S. financial landscape.

Fossil Fuels and Renewables

While MUFG is conscious of the short-term demand for fossil fuels, the long-term strategy remains to be in line with the greener future. AI-driven energy demand is rising, and state-specific regulations will shape financing opportunities. This flexibility will keep the bank ahead in America's energy transition.

Regarding Trump's plans for energy policy, NPR reports that Trump talks about "unleashing American energy." What he was saying is all about "liquid gold."

However, while Trump admin 2.0 is said to be approving the promotion of natural gas and oil, another phrase appears to be tackling about "energy czar." The official is expected to be the all-of-the-above energy governor for the 50 states.

This is not surprising anymore since even before the summer prior to the election, it was the talk of the town at the Republican National Convention.

While Trump can influence oil production, he has no means to dictate it.