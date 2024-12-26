Apple iOS 18 Hearing Aids: Are AirPods Pro 2 Headsets Sufficient Alternatives?

From merely being an accessory to now a health tech device, Apple has significantly expanded the AirPods' features and functions to be a more important device to own, and users do not need to buy a new one in order to get the said feature. One of the biggest upgrades to the AirPods Pro 2 is its hearing aid feature, and it will allow users who require these devices to use the music streaming accessory as an alternative.

That being said, there are still limitations to the technology which we will explore in this article, but the important thing is, that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently gave it authorization for the feature.

Apple iOS 18 Brings AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid Feature

The latest iOS 18.2 upgrade from Cupertino gave the world more access to the renowned AirPods feature that can help with auditory impairments, as well as its detection feature to help users with this latest health tech feature. According to MacRumors, Apple recently expanded the AirPods Pro's hearing test capabilities to nine countries worldwide, and this includes Cyprus, Czechia, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the UAE has given Apple and its software the authorization to use the AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid device, expanding the device's capabilities for the region after the United States first welcomed the feature. The US was among the first countries to give authorization to Apple to tout its AirPod Pro 2 as a clinical-grade hearing aid device thanks to iOS 18.

Initially, Apple introduced the feature via iOS 18.1 which was released in October, and it gave those in need the ability to utilize the AirPods Pro 2, and this is part of the over-the-counter offers in the market now. However, it is important to note that users need to ensure that their AirPods Pro 2s are already running at least the 7B19 version or later firmware updates from Apple apart from iOS 18.1.

The Cupertino tech giant is also known for its previous efforts in transforming its previous wearable accessories into health tech devices, with the company starting with the Apple Watch series that received heartbeat detection and later, respiratory rate, AFib, and more.

Are AirPods Pro 2 Great Alternatives to the Real Deal?

The AirPods Pro 2 are already approved as "clinical grade" over-the-counter hearing aids in the US, as well as the UAE, and it is recommended for those who have mild to moderate hearing loss as determined by physicians. Since the AirPods Pro 2 is first and foremost a tech device, users may have different functions for the wearables apart from being a hearing aid device.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2

While the AirPods Pro 2 is already two years old, it is still one of the most advanced devices there is from Cupertino's AirPods lineup, with the most recent major change being its USB-C charging case. That being said, users needed to buy a new set of AirPods Pro 2 to get this USB-C charging and replace their existing Lightning-port-equipped device.

There was much hype when rumors first talked about Apple's upgrade via iOS 18 that will offer the AirPods Pro in a new light, one where it will now be a medical device while still retaining its iconic features, to deliver a hearing aid device for all.