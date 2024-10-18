FCC Requires All Smartphones to Be Hearing Aid Compatible in Latest Rules, No More Special Devices

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted new rules that will transform the everyday smartphone into a hearing aid-compatible device, expanding more of its capabilities for those in need. Through this latest rule, patients who have hearing impairments or loss will get the chance to opt for their preferred smartphone brand or model without being constricted to only those that support it.

Various companies have already introduced this health tech feature on smartphones and wireless audio devices, but it has not yet been adopted by the industry in the present until this new rule.

FCC Requires Smartphones to be Hearing Aid-Compatible

The FCC has announced that its rules for hearing aid compatibility are now live, and it requires that all smartphones, regardless of what brand or make, bring support for the tool. According to the FCC, all handsets (100%), which smartphones fall under, "must be compatible with hearing aids," and it will allow Americans to get the same mobile phone that is available to those who do not use the medical device.

As much as 48 million Americans already own a smartphone says the FCC, and this significant rule will help make hearing aid compatibility available to more patients in need without any hindrances.

Alongside this, the FCC also unveiled that there will be a new "Bluetooth coupling requirement" that will ensure "universal connectivity" for mobile handsets and hearing aids, including over-the-counter (OTC) devices.

No More Special, Dedicated Devices

According to the FCC, Americans will no longer face limited choices in smartphones or devices that offer hearing aid compatibility in this new rule, as all handsets are required to offer this as part of their massive offers. There are hearing aid-compatible devices available to the public now, but these only have a few choices that restrain the choices for those in need, being restricted to those that offer it.

Hearing Aid Features in Tech

Hearing aid technology has evolved in the present, and many renowned tech companies have introduced over-the-counter options that feature more than being the daily tool for those in need. Sennheiser may be a brand best known for its headphones, earphones, and more, but the company dove into health tech with its OTC hearing aids under the 'All Clear' lineup that offers varieties of the device.

The latest company to integrate hearing aid technology into their audio wearables is Apple, and they transformed the everyday AirPods into a health-tech wearable that was introduced in its iOS 18 release. It recently got its US FDA approval to use its hearing aid software which now offers users an alternative to the prescription ones, effective for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

The technology industry has different takes on hearing aid products made available to the public, and these may be in the form of actual devices meant to bring back the sense or software that can accommodate the experience. FCC's latest rules will introduce hearing aid compatibility to smartphones that will integrate it into everyday devices and expand accessibility to those in need.