SpaceX Shares Starship Holiday Greeting In New Video, 33 Raptor Engines Are Dancing

It was a phenomenal year for Elon Musk and SpaceX, as apart from its massive expansion of the Starlink internet satellites, the company also saw significant successes with its Starship program with its test flights. Now, SpaceX is taking this moment to wish everyone a fantastic holiday season using Starship's Super Heavy Booster rocket and its 33 Raptor engines.

The company's Super Heavy Booster and its renowned Raptor engines showed its capabilities not by flying this Christmas season, but by dancing as the nozzles of the rocket moved following the tunes.

SpaceX Starship Holiday Greetings: Raptor Engines Can Dance

SpaceX released a holiday greeting for all, and it shows the underside of the Super Heavy Booster rocket instead of its towering might, particularly as the company demonstrated that the Raptor engines can dance. The 65-second long video shows the massive first-stage rocket booster dancing to the tune of "Carol of the Bells" but in a rock version and bringing the 'cool vibes' this festive season.

For almost the entirety of the video, it only shows the 33 Raptor engines dancing around and on-beat to the rock version of the iconic Christmas song, showing how SpaceX can control it individually or via groups, and finally, as a whole.

The renowned private space company also showed off how the rockets can change angle or direction to benefit the Super Heavy's trajectory, especially if it needs to change its path mid-air. While it showcased a unique and dancing set of Raptor engines, SpaceX, of course, saved the best for last as towards the end of the clip, the Super Heavy gave the world a much-awaited burst of fiery flames showcasing its power.

Wishing you a warm holiday season and a lit New Year pic.twitter.com/en4NyLbSk1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 22, 2024

SpaceX Has a Lot to Be Thankful For This Year

According to SpaceX, they are wishing everyone a "warm holiday season and a lit New Year," while lighting up its Raptor engines which are capable of significant thrust to propel the towering rocket.

This year has been SpaceX's year, and the company has a lot to be thankful for, particularly with its renowned achievements and milestones with the Starship program which finally achieved its much-awaited successes in its orbital flights.

Upcoming SpaceX Starship Test Flight This 2025

In the first four test flights by SpaceX that started way back in 2023, the company faced massive challenges as the spacecraft saw multiple explosions from Flights 1 to 3, with only Flight 4 being its first successful splashdown. However, everything changed with Flight 5 as SpaceX achieved a perfect test flight in this mission, and it was also able to catch the Super Heavy Booster using Mechazilla.

That being said, SpaceX followed it up with a close-dated mission with Flight 6, as Flight 5 was done in the middle of October, while the company carried on with the next launch only a month and several days later. While Flight 6 did not see Mechazilla catching Super Heavy again because it communicated a fault, the second-stage Ship was able to execute a first-ever flight path change when it fired its Raptor engine.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has already demonstrated the capabilities of Starship's orbital missions with two successful test flights which ended astoundingly, and the company is rushing towards more tests for its future move towards actual missions. The SpaceX Starship is set to take flight this early January 2025, but before that, it wants to spread the lively holiday spirit with its quirky video courtesy of Super Heavy.