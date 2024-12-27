'Forever Chemicals' in Your Smartwatch Band? New Study Finds PFAS in High-End Straps

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are known as "forever chemicals" because they have been found in environments as remote as the Arctic Circle and as deep as the Marianas Trench.

Alarmingly, these persistent chemicals are present in the blood of 98% of Americans. PFAS take an exceptionally long time to degrade, and early research has linked some types to serious health issues, sparking concerns about their prevalence in consumer products.

The Study: High PFAS Levels in Smartwatch Bands

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Notre Dame recently showed that smartwatch bands can potentially be an unexpected source of PFAS exposure. Thereby, this brings to light another layer of growing concern, as Android Police reports.

The researchers from Notre Dame examined 22 smart bands of popular brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung, with some third-party manufacturers also considered. The focus lay on fluoroelastomer bands, a specific PFAS-based material whose main advantages include durability as well as flexibility.

The study showed that eight of the 13 fluoroelastomer bands contain high levels of PFHxA, a common form of PFAS in the stain-resistant treatment of various consumer products. What was more interesting is that although PFHxA levels are significant, other PFAS are present in minute traces.

Why PFAS Matter in Consumer Products

PFAS exposure has been linked to several health conditions, including cancer, kidney damage, and hormonal disruptions. Nevertheless, the exact effects of PFHxA are yet unknown because few studies have focused on it.

This uncertainty highlights a somewhat glaring problem in manufacturing: "regrettable substitution." In this practice, harmful ingredients are replaced with alternatives that may pose equal or greater risks but lack sufficient research. While PFHxA's direct impact is unclear, its presence in high concentrations warrants further investigation.

Should You Worry About PFAS in Your Smartwatch Band?

At this juncture, it cannot be precisely estimated how dangerous PFHxA in smartwatch bands may be. While not established that it is linked with direct health hazards right away, preventive steps can be taken as well.

For those concerned with PFAS exposure, a simple step is to avoid fluoroelastomer bands. Fluoroelastomer bands are generally sold as premium products and cost more than silicone or fabric options.

In the Notre Dame study, no detectable levels of PFAS were found in the budget-friendly bands costing under $15, suggesting higher-priced options may be the greater risk.

Safer Alternatives to Fluoroelastomer Bands

All first-party manufacturers such as Apple, Google, and Samsung sell plenty of non-fluoroelastomer bands and third-party bands are quite popular at a more affordable cost.

While the risks that PFAS in smartwatch bands pose are unknown, the new study calls for further investigations. Meanwhile, choosing smartwatch bands made from materials other than PFAS minimizes your exposure to all of this.

After all, it is better to err on the side of caution than to have your "forever chemicals" live up to their name within your body. Choose your smartwatch wisely, then, and let it enhance life without unnecessary risks—it's for your health at the end of the day.