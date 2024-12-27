Nothing Phones Get Google's Game-Changing Circle to Search Feature – Here's How It Works

Google's innovative Circle to Search has changed the game in terms of searching information on Android devices, and it is now available on more smartphones, including those of Nothing.

Launched along with the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, the feature became incredibly popular because of its ease of searching for items directly from your phone screen. Nothing OS users can now enjoy the power of Circle to Search, enhancing the search experience on their devices.

Google's Circle to Search For Curious Eyes

Circle to Search is one of the most fascinating features to hit Android phones recently. This tool enables a quick search on the phone screen for whatever item one feels the need to find information about just by circling the area where the desired object lies, be it the word or image, the place, or even a video; you'll be able to do that search faster than before.

Available earlier on the Pixel and Samsung Galaxy flagships, Google recently extended the feature to many more Android devices, and in 2024, it has finally extended to the Nothing Phone 2 series. Users will have the option to turn it on by going to Settings > Special Features > Gestures > Navigation Mode > Circle to Search, where the user will be able to toggle it on.

How to Enable Circle to Search on Nothing Phones

For users who own Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, or Phone 2a Plus with Nothing OS 3.0 running on it, which is based on Android 15, nothing could be easier.

According to Android Police, you just need to open the Settings app on your phone, then go to Special Features, and then Gestures. Then, tap Navigation Mode and enable Circle to Search.

If the feature does not turn on immediately, restart your phone and it should now work. If you're using gesture navigation or the 3-button navigation mode, you can circle any object on your screen to get started searching.

Circle to Search: Supercharge Your Search Experience

Circle to Search is a functionality that takes searching to the next level, as it quickly and intuitively finds the information you need. Be it looking up the definition of a word, translating text in images, getting directions, or even searching for a song, this feature makes searching more efficient than using Google Lens.

The real beauty of Circle to Search is its simplicity. Instead of copying and pasting an image into a search engine, users can circle the image or text directly, making the entire process streamlined.

Since its introduction, Google has been upgrading Circle to Search with more functionalities. For example, users can search for songs directly from the screen. The feature works within videos, which is an improvement needed by users to find content quickly.

Circle to Search on Nothing Phones

Nothing users love the launch of Circle to Search, and as Nothing OS 3.0 continues to roll out, more and more devices are expected to be supported by this feature.

The company said that it will reach other Nothing Phone 2a units, such as those sold in Japan, as soon as they get the Nothing OS 3.0 update. On top of this, it is expected that CMF Phone 1 will also get access to Circle to Search once Android 15 rolls out for that device.

For those looking for ways to speed up searches, Nothing OS 3.0 offers one of the most practical, user-friendly features available on the market today.