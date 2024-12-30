CryptoWatch: The Future of Cryptocurrencies, Citi 2025 Crypto Prediction, Top Coin Prices Now

There is a massive future that is envisioned for the cryptocurrency industry as early as now, particularly as it made a promising performance right before the year ends, leading this week's CryptoWatch edition. Moreover, there are also positive predictions from analysts from Citi, particularly as crypto will yet again make a significant rally by 2025, following Donald J. Trump's second term.

Also, do not forget to check out the latest prices in the crypto market with the top coins leading the charts, one that is expected to be the same as when December 31 comes and blockchain's transition to the next year.

The Future of Crypto Following BTC's $100k Milestone

Bitcoin made a surprising performance which started in late October to November, with the top coin rallying to new heights and several changes in its all-time high records as it was tied to the 2024 US national elections. Investors pumped the coin up as Donald J. Trump led the race, and by the time he won, the cryptocurrency industry also saw a significant rise in valuation.

Earlier this December, the prediction that Bitcoin would hit $100,000 which was supposedly for the previous years was achieved by the top coin, and it went as far as reaching $105,000 because of the massive rally and support.

However, it is not yet the end for the top coin's prominence in the market as it leads the way in terms of market cap and valuation, and it is expected to see better performance next year after regulations are set under Trump's rule, making it more accessible to the masses.

Citi Analysts Predict a Strong Crypto 2025

The multinational financial firm, Citi, led by Alex Saunders and their analysts, revealed the company's predictions for cryptocurrency in the year 2025, and it is expected to grow more than its current performance. The team noted President-elect Trump's win to still bring positive effects to the crypto industry by next year, noting the politician's "crypto capital" plans for America to be in effect.

While there are still expected risks in the crypto industry, there is a massive drive expected from the coins, especially for Bitcoin which is being revered as the supported coin of the upcoming president.

Trump may be a massive reason behind this year's rally, but other external factors led to the current significant position of the coins, and this included spot Bitcoin trading and Ethereum's exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Top Coin Prices In the Market Now

Crypto has seen better days, and despite the massive rally at the start of December, the top coin prices in the market have seen their growth slow down, and in some cases, dropped to lower valuations. However, this is not a setback, particularly as it demonstrated earlier this month that it can rally up to new heights, and this is only a taste of what Trump's administration may bring in the future.